As part of the flood of information for Riot's 10th anniversary event, there was a special shocker: Arcane, a new animated TV series set in the League of Legends universe that's being produced entirely in-house at Riot Games. The debut trailer was an extended peek at a small but oh so vibrant slice of Runeterra. But Arcane's announcement now opens up dozens of other questions about its cast, characters, setting, and story. Here's everything we know about Arcane so far.