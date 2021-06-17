CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market Demand, Growth Challenges, Industry Analysis And Forecasts To 2031

By Christopher Rich
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleThe latest update of Global Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Automotive Diagnostic Tools , complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The study covers the detailed business overview of each...

Related
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
SpaceNews.com

An object is now orbiting alongside China’s Shijian-21 debris mitigation satellite

HELSINKI — U.S. space tracking has detected a new object orbiting along with China’s recently launched Shijian-21 space debris mitigation technology satellite. Shijian-21 was launched into geosynchronous transfer orbit Oct. 23 by a Long March 3B rocket. Chinese state media reported that the satellite would “test and verify space debris mitigation technologies,” but no further details have been revealed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
michiganchronicle.com

Pfizer Reveals How Much They’ve Made From The COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced much of the country to two companies it may not have been familiar with before, Pfizer and Moderna. Both Pfizer and Moderna are largely responsible for supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines to not only America, but the rest of the world as well. Through this process, many governments have paid these companies for their services and as a result, they have raised profits tremendously. In a recent report from Reuters, Pfizer revealed just how much they’ve made throughout the year from supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Moderna’s production side-effects

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Moderna’s (MRNA.O) shares crashed nearly 20% on Thursday, costing it $25 billion in market capitalization, after it cut its sales forecast for this year to $15 billion-$18 billion from $20 billion previously. It’s a reminder both of the success of boss Stéphane Bancel’s company and of its challenges.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Virginian-Pilot

Port of Virginia reports record year as it avoids problems that have clogged global supply chain

The Virginia Port Authority’s investments at Norfolk International Terminal and Virginia International Gateway paid off this year: The port avoided the congestion problems that clogged global supply chains, executive director Stephen A. Edwards said. “While other terminal facilities struggled with severe congestion, Virginia leveraged best-in-class turn times and ever-improving vessel ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

On Running Goes Oil-Free, Adidas ‘Strong’ in ESG

As sustainable materials continue to see rising demand, On Running and Adidas are staying ahead of the pack. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

Will Port Congestion Ease in 2022?

Many people believe port congestion is going to continue through the summer of 2022. COVID-19 shone a light on a major weakness in the supply chain -- namely, dependence on China. New technologies could make it possible to produce goods here at home. Brace yourself for some bad news: Port...
LONG BEACH, CA

