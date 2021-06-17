Cancel
Boston, MA

5 Melrose St , #3

 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful upper floor home with 6 windows on stunning block where the South End meets the Back Bay. Spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace & wall of exposed brick. Plenty of room for dining set up plus home office nook. Open plan kitchen with large breakfast bar, gas cooking, microwave & commercial style side by side stainless steel refrigerator/freezer. Immaculate spa like bath with window, custom tile work & heavy grade glass shower door. Sunny bedroom with 2 windows & double sided closet. Building common features include: Extra large additional storage area, washer/dryer plus sunny brick patio. Enjoy 2 nearby parks, both on Melrose St. Live in the wonderful Bay Village neighborhood near Tremont St Outdoor Dining, SoWa Open Markets, Newbury St Shopping, Public Garden, Boston Common, Public Transit & more all outside your front door.

