Allied Services official charity partner of 2021 TCS New York City marathon

SCRANTON — Allied Services on Wednesday was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon, set for Nov. 7.

This year serves as the 50th celebratory running of the marathon. Allied Services will be among the more than 400 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world’s most popular marathon.

Allied Services has been a proud Official Charity Partner of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon since 2010. In that time, more than 250 runners have represented the non-profit health system in this legendary road race.

The charity campaign built around the running team — WNEP’s Ryan’s Run — has helped to raise more than $4 million. The funds raised have enabled Allied Services to invest in cutting-edge rehab technology and programs that change the lives of children and adults with disabilities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

In 2021, Allied Services and WNEP’s Ryan’s Run has 50 guaranteed entries for the 2021 TCS New York City marathon on Nov. 7. To learn more about joining the team, call Charlotte Wright at 570-348-1275, or visit: alliedservices.org/ryansrun

“Allied Services is thrilled to be named as an official charity partner of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon,” said Jim Brogna, Vice President of Strategic Partnership Development. “The TCS New York City Marathon has provided a transformative experience not only for our dedicated runners raising funds for our cause, but also for our employees and the individuals and families we serve.”

Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR, said, “Supporting charitable causes and organizations are a long-standing tradition of the TCS New York City Marathon as it serves as one of the world’s largest fundraising platforms. The marathon exemplifies the running community’s spirit of giving back, and no group demonstrates that more than the thousands who choose to run for charity. We are proud to support the efforts of the Allied Services team and the positive impact they have made to their community.”

The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.

Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $350 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.

The 2021 TCS New York City Marathon will commemorate the race’s 50th running with runners from all over the world participating in-person and virtually.

The marathon began in 1970 and has become one of the most anticipated annual mass sporting events in New York City.

This year’s marathon will once again bring together people of all ages and abilities reflecting the resilience and strength of the running community.