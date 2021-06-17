Cancel
Video Games

Have You Played... Griftlands?

By Ollie Toms
rockpapershotgun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWord is Dano spends her downtime knitting and her uptime hitting. Best to approach her when her hands are empty, either way. Whenever you meet someone new during a playthrough of Griftlands, Klei Entertainment's masterful deckbuilder, the first thing you get is a short box of flavour text that often summarises their demeanour, their line of work, and their attitude towards you all at once, and rarely ever resorts to actually stating those things outright. It's so much easier said than done to write one of these sentences, and yet Klei makes it look effortless.

