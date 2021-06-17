British Fintech Firm Wise Plans to Go Public in London Via Rare Direct Listing

London Is Open’ is a three-part series from Cannabis Europa and Prohibition Partners, which explores the promising opportunities for successful medicinal cannabis and CBD companies listing on the London stock markets this year. Supported by: Virtual Round Table Highlights On 9th March 2021, Cannabis Europa and Prohibition Partners hosted an exclusive virtual round table and networking event exploring the promising opportunities for cannabis-related business’ (CRBs) seeking to list on one of London’s capital markets successfully. The roundtable was led by the co-founder of Prohibition Partners, Stephen Murphy, who was joined by Eran Zucker (Managing Director at Peterhouse Capital), Jack Delaney (Senior Associate at Hill Dickinson) and Alasdair Haynes (Founder & CEO at Aquis Exchange). Watch the full session, here. FCA Listing Guidelines On 18th September 2020, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) updated its guidelines regarding cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) looking to float on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The UK’s financial regulator announced that overseas and UK-based medicinal cannabis and CBD companies are eligible to float on the LSE as long as they abide by the Proceeds of Crime Act and hold the appropriate Home Office licences. This was a significant step for the European cannabis industry as it is the first announcement by a financial regulator that has provided guidelines for CRB IPOs in the region. Following this announcement, the LSE saw three listings of CRBs in 2021, including Kanabo, MGC Pharmaceuticals and Cellular Goods. The announcement provides the industry with a clear set of guidelines as Jack Delaney, Senior Associate at Hill Dickinson, said: “I think it has been an interesting journey, particularly to list Kanabo this year.” “Typically, when clients come to us and want to speak about listing their cannabis company. They want to know how long it is going to take, what steps…