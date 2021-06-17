Cancel
British Fintech Firm Wise Plans to Go Public in London Via Rare Direct Listing

By Ryan Browne, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — British financial technology firm Wise said Thursday it expects to go public on the London Stock Exchange through a direct listing. Wise, which was formerly known as TransferWise, said it was seeking a direct listing rather than an initial public offering as it doesn't need to raise any fresh capital. Direct listings allow companies to go public without involving underwriters or issuing new shares.

