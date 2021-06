Zuzu has share her new single “Timing”. The UK singer/songwriter, noted sci-fi obsessive, gamer, and comic book enthusiast – is sharing her first new music since the release of her album How It Feels. With that EP being released just as the UK entered its first lockdown, Zuzu might have good reason to consider her luck with timing. However, the stars in Zuzu’s own universe look to be aligning once more, after what many might see as having been a productive 12 months. As she emerges from her home studio in Liverpool, she has been writing music for Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time: Distant Lands”, contributed a re-working of her song “How It Feels” to The Sims video game (sung in the The Sims’ own language, “Simlish”).