Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Cruise travellers ‘seeking longer durations and spending more’

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruise travellers are prepared to spend more and take longer holidays at sea, according to new data. The average length of cruise bookings rose from nine days in the first quarter of 2019 to 11 days in the dame period this year, Expedia revealed. Average spend per cabin also more...

travelweekly.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Line#Cruises#Cruise Industry#Travellers#Expedia#Clia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
Related
TravelBusiness Insider

Forty per cent of Canadians want Canada-U.S. border to reopen and U.S. travel advisories removed

International travel requirements can combat vaccine hesitancy among Canadians. TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - A recent survey conducted by the Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada (THIA) found that 40 per cent of Canadians believe the government should remove travel advisories to the U.S. and reopen the border to make travel to America easier. The survey also revealed that the U.S. is the top travel destination for Canadians when restrictions are eased.
Travelkentlive.news

Foreign holidays gloom with strict travel restrictions 'to stay until August'

Foreign holidays are likely to be grounded until late summer with many tour operators already cancelling overseas trips until the end of next month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced existing Covid restrictions would be in place until July 19 casting doubts over an early lifting of travel restrictions and an end to the controversial traffic light system.
TravelTravelPulse

CDC Lowers Cruise Travel Warning Level

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered its travel warning for unvaccinated cruise ship passengers from Level 4 to Level 3. The CDC’s move from “Level 4: Very high level of COVID-19” to “Level 3: High level of COVID-19” recommends travelers who have received a full coronavirus vaccination should avoid river and ocean cruises.
Hawaii Statemmbudget.com

Pre-travel testing no longer necessary for Hawaii inter-island travel + more restrictions easing

We are moving towards less restrictions to travel within and to Hawaii. Here are the latest developments:. Today, June 15, 2021, marks a real change from the new normal back to the old normal for flying from island to island in Hawaii. Hurrah! Previously, inter-island travelers had to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 10 days when flying from Hawaiian island to island. Starting today, that will no longer be necessary. The only exception would be that if a person is in quarantine, they will not be allowed to travel inter-island.
Travelsolotravelerworld.com

Solo Travel and Happiness: How to Spend Money Well

Travel and happiness go together. All travel-passionate people know this instinctively, but, in fact, there is good science behind the good feelings. While popular music says no, money can't buy happiness, studies suggest the opposite. Money spent in very specific ways, on travel experiences for one, can buy happiness. Furthermore,...
Travelnbnews24.com

U.S. travel, dining spending is nearing full recovery

Individuals are more and more tapping their credit score traces as Covid-19 well being restrictions ease and journey demand ramps again up, American Categorical CEO Steve Squeri informed CNBC on Monday.The funds firm, identified for its namesake bank card, studies seeing a near-full restoration in home journey bookings after the business was hamstrung by Covid lockdowns.”Once we take a look at our journey numbers, our journey bookings in Might have been 95% of what they have been in Might of 2019,” Squeri stated in an interview with Jim Cramer on “Mad Cash.””We additionally consider that by the top of the 12 months within the U.S. we could have a full client restoration from a journey perspective, and total by the top of the 12 months I feel globally we’ll most likely be about 80% of what we have been in 2019,” he added.The Transportation Safety Administration screened 2.03 million individuals at airports on Friday, the primary time in 15 months that greater than 2 million passengers have handed by way of checkpoints in a single day.Nonetheless, that is simply 74% of journey volumes on the identical day in 2019, in line with the company.American Categorical is seeing a rebound in restaurant spending, too, Squeri stated, with Might eating bills totaling 85% of Might 2019 ranges.”The individuals which might be actually spending quite a bit in eating places [are] millennials — 130% in April of what they spent again in 2019,” he added. “We consider that that is going to proceed to maneuver ahead.”Delinquencies at American Categorical are at their lowest ranges in years, and private financial savings have doubled, Squeri stated.”Once you take a look at the U.S. financial system proper now, I feel it is actually beginning to come again,” he stated. “Credit score numbers will not be like anyone thought they have been going to be.”
Hawaii StateTravelPulse

Cruise Planners Educates Travelers on Hawaii

Cruise Planners is continuing its consumer-facing events, educating travelers on destinations and demonstrating how advisors can help plan their ideal vacation. “Our advisors are ready to help their clients book their perfect vacation and our sales data is showing that many consumers are opting for an exotic destination while not leaving the country, and what’s better than to travel to a U.S. state composed entirely of islands,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “Hawaii offers exotic beauty and is a bucket-list trip for many, so we are happy to send clients there in waves now that Americans are traveling again.”
Traveltouristmeetstraveler.com

Viking Cruises Welcomes Back US Travelers in Bermuda

Travel news reveals that Viking Cruises hit a major milestone today when it welcomed back American guests for the first time in 15 months. US travelers were greeted in Bermuda as the company continued its operations restart. Today guests boarded the Viking Orion® in Hamilton and set sail on the...
Travelmelodyinter.com

US CDC eases warning for cruises, recommends only fully vaccinated travel

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates. WASHINGTON, June 18 ― The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its warnings for cruises by a notch from the highest level that led to a sailing hiatus, and recommended only fully vaccinated people take trips when sailings resume from US ports in a few days.
Public Healthbuchanobserver.co.uk

UK travellers no longer required to take PCR test to go to Portugal

Travellers going from the UK to Portugal will no longer need to take a PCR test, after the country changed its travel rules. The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel guidance in relation to Portugal accordingly, although the country remains on the ‘Amber’ list. People going on holiday from...
Travelcastleinsider.com

Want to Take a Disney Cruise? CDC Shares Update For Unvaccinated Travelers

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention CDC just released the latest travel advisory, and it contains some key information for anyone looking to cruise. Specifically, we have an update for cruise ship travelers who are not fully vaccinated. If you want to go on a Disney Cruise Line vacation as soon as possible, keep reading. Related: Disney CEO Talks High Demand For Parks and Cruises On...
Detroit, MIThe Oakland Press

Staying local or going longer distances, more vaccinations mean more travel and relief for struggling hotels and restaurants

It’s Wednesday night and that means Family Night at Leo’s Coney Island in Waterford Township. For two hours a week, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Baffling Bill the Magician strolls the aisles, stopping to perform sleight-of-hand magic at tables with children with his assistant Gus the Rabbit, who assists by pulling the correct card from a deck picked by patrons.
TravelTravelPulse

Allianz Predicts Record-Breaking Spending on Summer Travel

Allianz Partners USA has released its 13th annual Vacation Confidence Index, predicting that American travelers will spend a jaw-dropping $153.7 billion on summer vacation in 2021. The impressive figure marks a 160 percent increase over last year's pandemic-stricken season and a surprising 50 percent increase over the summer of 2019...
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

ABTA: Travel no longer willing to be a ‘political orphan’

The travel sector is unwilling to be a “political orphan” any longer, ABTA chief executive, Mark Tanzer, has told an industry audience. “Responsibility for outbound travel is spread across a number of government departments – and a single individual or department is needed to represent the interests of the sector,” he argued.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC Chicago

Some Destinations Are Shutting Out Unvaccinated Travelers. Here Are a Few

It's one thing to require unvaccinated travelers to quarantine or undergo extra Covid tests. It's another to bar them altogether. A small but growing list of travel destinations is either closing its doors to unvaccinated travelers or reopening only to vaccinated ones. Either way, the unvaccinated are seeing their travel options start to dwindle as tourism-dependent nations prioritize safety and simplified entrance requirements over open-door policies for all.