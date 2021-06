—— Clayton Kershaw got off to a bit of a rough start tonight, giving up a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins for an early 1-0 deficit. After giving up a double in the 2nd but keeping the box score clean, he gave up a one-out infield single (that should’ve been an out) and then a two-out double to J.T. Realmuto to make it 2-0. Kershaw also faced trouble in the 4th (double) and the 5th (two singles and a walk), but managed to work out of it both times.