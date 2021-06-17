Cancel
Philippine cbank to focus on accommodative policy to support growth, recovery

MANILA, June 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will focus on keeping monetary policy stance supportive of domestic demand and economic recovery, its governor said on Thursday.

But critical near-term issue for the Philippines is the progress of the vaccine rollout, central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno told a regular news conference.

The central bank has kept interest rates steady at a record low for four consecutive meetings. Its next meeting is set on June 24. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

