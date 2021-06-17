Cancel
Columbus, IN

Feature Focus: Brian’s picks

By Staff Reports
Republic
 9 days ago

1) "Frosted Flakes" is a solo exhibition of recent works by Tess Michalik at 411 Gallery at 411 Sixth St. in downtown Columbus. The exhibition features small scale, intimate oil paintings created during quarantine of the past year. "This body of work is a celebration of joy, anxiety, simple pleasures, decoration, ornamentation, and the material nature of paint," Michalik said. "These paintings embrace and examine lyrical mark making and themes of pattern and element that are inspired by 17th and 18th century European textile design." The work of ceramic artists Malcolm Mubutu Smith and Jennefer Hoffmann also are currently displayed at the venue.

