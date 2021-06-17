Redevelopment hires Hope native as project coordinator

Columbus has hired a Bartholomew County native as redevelopment project coordinator. Mikala Brown, a Hope native, recently accepted the job. Brown will be responsible for coordinating the commission’s implementation of various public and private improvement projects. In addition to project management, her duties will also include "constituency-building activities with all major stakeholders and the general public," consulting with the director in regards to professional development and organization of the department and serving as a "community advocate for awareness of redevelopment issues."