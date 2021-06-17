Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, IN

Redevelopment hires Hope native as project coordinator

By Jana Wiersema
Republic
 9 days ago

Columbus has hired a Bartholomew County native as redevelopment project coordinator. Mikala Brown, a Hope native, recently accepted the job. Brown will be responsible for coordinating the commission’s implementation of various public and private improvement projects. In addition to project management, her duties will also include "constituency-building activities with all major stakeholders and the general public," consulting with the director in regards to professional development and organization of the department and serving as a "community advocate for awareness of redevelopment issues."

www.therepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Bartholomew County, IN
Bartholomew County, IN
Government
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Management#Cedar Spring Farm Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. report on Pentagon-documented UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

June 25 (Reuters) - A major U.S. government report on UFOs released on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial nature. The report, submitted...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.