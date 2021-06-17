Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Zack Wheeler twirls a gem as Phillies blank Dodgers, 2-0

By FOX Sports
dailydodgers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler tossed six shutout innings while allowing five hits and striking out six in a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. A Rhys Hoskins solo homer and J.T. Realmuto RBI double provided the lone runs of the game.

www.dailydodgers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Homer
Person
Zack Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBallfans.co

Phillies face Yankees, look to build on Wheeler’s solid outing

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler went eight innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts against Atlanta.
MLBallfans.co

Eflin, Phillies to take on Urias, Dodgers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-2, 3.56 ERA, .95 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Dodgers Tuesday. The Dodgers are 22-11 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Monday

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 18. Max Muncy is the leader in All-Star voting among National League first basemen, according to initial balloting results released Monday. Muncy entered play Monday with a .
MLBThe Good Phight

Miscake - Dodgers 3, Phillies 1

Maybe not as bad as eating your kid’s halloween candy in July, but not a great decision, either. Spencer Howard was perfect through three innings, but couldn’t get past the fourth, and two of the Dodgers’ three hits were home runs. Plus Mike Estabrook’s strike zone was about as firm as jello, which doesn’t help. Howard struck out four against a single walk, and allowed two hits—the aforementioned bombs. Mookie Betts led off the fourth by drawing a walk, was replaced by Gavin Lux on a fielders’ choice before Will Smith homered to left with two outs. Howard struck out Matt Beaty to end the frame, but Chris Taylor led off the fifth with another homer and that was the end of it.
MLBwesb.com

Phillies Blank Yankees 7-0

The Philadelphia Phillies blanked the New York Yankees 7-0 yesterday at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, while New York’s Domingo Germán fell behind 4-0 by the second inning, a day after Jameson Taillon trailed 4-0 in the first. The Yankees have...
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 6/14: Phillies at Dodgers

The Phillies fly across the country for the first time since 2019 today as they open their first West coast trip of 2021 by taking on the defending champion Dodgers in Los Angeles. A stiff test for the Phillies, the Dodgers are surprisingly not laying waste to the National League (yet) as they have had to weather the injury bug snapping their team in twain. The Phillies are riding a four game winning streak, vaulting them over .500 for the first time in nearly a month. It’ll be a good test tonight in LA.
MLBchatsports.com

Phillies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Reopening Day At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to two games by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Monday’s opener at Dodger Stadium and now are in position to win the series with another victory on Tuesday. The matchup is notable in that it will be played in front of a...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Behind Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers go for sweep of Phillies

A pair of workhorse pitchers will clash Wednesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of a three-game series. Also expected is another sold-out Dodger Stadium after 52,078 were in attendance Tuesday, the day California dropped most mask mandates and social-distancing requirements. It was the Dodgers' first packed house since the 2019 playoffs.
MLBallfans.co

Phillies 2, Dodgers 0: Shutout for 1st time since 2019

—— Clayton Kershaw got off to a bit of a rough start tonight, giving up a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins for an early 1-0 deficit. [email protected] is very into red jerseys on the road. Lucky 13 for the Big Fella. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/ehcIQsDCAE. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 17,...
MLBFOX Sports

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has quietly become one of MLB's best pitchers

It wasn’t that long ago that one of baseball’s best pitchers couldn’t crack his team’s Opening Day roster. In the final week of March 2018, as the New York Mets prepared to travel north from Florida to begin play, they told 27-year-old Zack Wheeler that he had pitched himself off the roster. He instead traveled to Triple-A Las Vegas to start his season.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 5, Phillies 3: Mookie leads Dodgers to Reopening Day win

—— Julio Urias has had a bit of an inconsistent run of late, having alternating good and mediocre starts over his last four outings, but looked to smooth things out tonight. After a scoreless 1st, he gave up a one-out no-doubt homer to Andrew McCutchen in the 2nd to give the Phillies an early 1-0 lead.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Phillies vs. Dodgers Highlights

The Phillies changed their fortunes at Dodger Stadium with a 2-0 win Thursday night. Next up: Gabe Kapler's rockin' Giants. By Jim Salisbury. The Phillies' series finale vs. the Dodgers comes as two of their best players exit the lineup. By Jim Salisbury. Sports/Baseball. 2021-06-16 13:23:37Z. On top of two...
MLBcrossingbroad.com

At Least the Phillies Won: Rhys Hoskins, Zack Wheeler Help Avert Sweep

The Phillies — the team that won’t let you down. Look, there’s no sugarcoating things this morning. Wednesday night brought upon us the latest multi-layered nightmare in Philly sports. The Sixers’ meltdown in an unthinkable 109-106 loss to the Hawks is/was a lot of things — depressing, stunning, and embarrassing...
MLBNorristown Times Herald

Phillies Notebook: Wheeler has rough inning, then gets checked for sticky stuff

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler was the first Phillies pitcher to get checked for foreign substances under MLB’s new guidelines. Home plate umpire Tim Timmons and first base ump Carlos Torres gave Wheeler the business after he completed his first inning Tuesday against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. The...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Starlin Castro, Nationals beat Phillies in slugfest

Starlin Castro went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth to propel the Washington Nationals to a wild 13-12 comeback win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. The Nationals erased three deficits overall, including five-run and four-run Phillies leads, on...