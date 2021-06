The finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix between champion Patricio Freire and A.J. McKee has a target date set. MMAFighting's Damon Martin and Guilherme Cruz were the first to report that the promotion has scheduled the bout for a yet-to-be-announced Bellator 263 event on July 30. Freire is the current Bellator lightweight and featherweight champion, he's on a seven-fight winning streak at the moment and hasn't lost since August 2016. He defeated Emmanuel Sanchez via a first-round submission due to a guillotine choke in his latest outing during their rematch at Bellator 255. McKee is undefeated as a pro at 17-0 and is also coming off of a first-round submission victory in his last fight, defeating Darrion Caldwell with a neck crank at Bellator 253.