Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

PFL 5 Weigh-in Results and Video

By Press Release
MMAWeekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, held the official weigh-ins for PFL 5, as the second half of the 2021 PFL Regular Season rolls on. In the co-main event, welterweight star and former world champion Rory “The Red King” MacDonald will try to book his spot in the PFL playoffs when he faces Brazilian veteran Gleison Tibau. In the co-main event, 2019 PFL Welterweight Champion Ray Cooper III clashes with Russian brawler Nikolai Aleksakhin.

www.mmaweekly.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Camozzi
Person
Cezar Ferreira
Person
Tom Lawlor
Person
Gleison Tibau
Person
Curtis Millender
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Espn2#Sports League#Combat#Pfl Regular Season#Brazilian#Russian#Copper Iii#Aleksei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
MiddleEasy

Gleison Tibau Wins Surprising Split Decision Against Rory MacDonald – PFL 5 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight contest between Rory MacDonald and Gleison Tibau is taking place now (Thursday, June 17, 2021) at PFL 5. MacDonald throws some jabs early on. Tibau misses with a combination. MacDonald lands a front kick to the belly. Good footwork from MacDonald early on. Another kick from MacDonald who is using his reach to his advantage. Tibau misses an overhand left. MacDonald lands another body kick and partially receives a spinning back kick from Tibau. Tibau blocks a head kick and lands a left. The action is stopped after an accidental eye poke on Tibau who seems to be in real pain. Tibau is able to continue. Tibau lands a left hand. MacDonald goes for a single leg but defends well as he lands strikes on MacDonald. MacDonald avoids a big left from Tibau and clinches him up against the fence soon after. They separate. MacDonald lands a front kick to the body again and follows it up with another soon after. MacDonald goes for the takedown and ends up taking Tibau’s back. He looks to sink in the rear naked choke but Tibau escapes.
UFCfightsports.tv

At PFL 5 Tibau upsets MacDonald; Oscar De La Hoya to fight Vitor Belfort (Video)

At PFL 5 event Gleison Tibau pull off the upset with a controversial split-decision victory over former Bellator star Rory MacDonald. The PFL and Upper Deck sign multi-year deal. Fans will soon be offered a wide variety of collectibles and Oscar De La Hoya will return to the boxing ring to face former UFC champion Vitor Belfor. That is all today in Fight Sports Daily news.
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021 PFL 5 video highlights: Welterweight, light heavyweight playoffs set

The PFL returned Thursday with postseason spots on the line in the welterweight and light heavyweight divisions. There was a big surprise in the 2021 PFL 5 main event when Gleison Tibau upset former Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald with a split decision. MacDonald derided the result as a robbery after the fight – but courtesy of a first-round finish in his first fight of the season, he still had enough points to reach the playoffs despite the loss. Tibau’s win was worth 3 points, which wasn’t enough to make the postseason.
UFC411mania.com

411 Welterweight MMA Rankings: Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, More

– vs. Jorge Masvidal – Win via KO (punch) – UFC 261 – April 24, 2021. – vs. Gilbert Burns – Win via TKO (strikes) – UFC 258 – February 13, 2021. – vs. Jorge Masvidal – Win via decision (unanimous) – UFC 251 – July 11, 2020. – vs....
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori weigh-in results

UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori official weigh-in results. There’s not much time left before UFC 263 kicks off at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ, featuring two championship rematches — topped by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori — and the return of Nate Diaz in the first-ever five-round, non-title non-main event.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson-Jeremiah Nakathila, Undercard Weigh-In Results From Las Vegas

Jeremiah Nakathila’s height advantage over Shakur Stevenson was obvious as they stood face-to-face Friday after they made weight. Namibia’s Nakathila stands approximately three inches taller than the 5-foot-7 Stevenson. He also believes he is a bigger puncher than Stevenson and will knock out the former WBO featherweight champion in their 12-round, 130-pound championship match Saturday night.
UFCBloody Elbow

Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov preview, weigh-in results

Bellator continues to roll through 2021 with their well-assembled events, and this one is no different. Douglas Lima (32-8) brings his rugged durability and devastating strikes against Yaroslav Amosov (25-0), one of the most talented MMA grapplers the sport has seen in a long time. Amosov got here by outworking Gerald Harris, Erick Silva, Ed Ruth, Mark Lemminger and Logan Storley in his Bellator run, and knows he’ll have to rely more than ever on his bread and butter.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

PFL 4 Results: Claressa Shields earns a third-round TKO victory in her MMA debut (Video)

Boxing star Claressa Shields made a successful debut in mixed martial arts with a TKO win at PFL 4 last night. There was a whole lot of speculation heading into last night’s event with regards to how Shields would look at this level. Some felt as if she’d blow through Brittney Elkin, who was 3-6 coming into the fight, but others recognised that having nine fights more than your opponent in MMA is always going to serve as a helping hand – even with a 3-6 record.
Combat SportsMMAWeekly.com

Tom Lawlor wins at PFL 5 and retires | Video

Tom Lawlor was victorious on Thursday in his PFL 5 lightweight match against Jordan Young winning by unanimous decision. Following the fight, the 38-year old retired from fighting. An emotional Lawlor removed his gloves and placed them in the center of the cage signaling his retirement. Lawlor’s professional mixed martial...
UFCSherdog

PFL 2021 5 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Professional Fighters League’s top welterweight and light heavyweight contenders field questions from the media at the conclusion...
Combat SportsSherdog

PFL 5 Highlight Video: Joao Zeferino Taps Jason Ponet

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Watch Joao Zeferino tap Jason Ponet with a second-round arm-triangle choke at PFL 2021 5.
SportsSherdog

PFL 5 2021 Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Rory MacDonald (171) vs. Gleison Tibau (170.6) Ray Cooper III (171.8: Missed Weight) vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin (169) Emiliano Sordi (205) vs. Dan Spohn (205.6) Cezar Ferreira (205.4) vs. Chris Camozzi (204.6) Antonio Carlos Jr. (205) vs. Vinny Magalhaes (204) Marthin Hamlet (205.6) vs. Cory Hendricks (205.6) Joao Zeferino (171) vs....
UFCchatsports.com

PFL 5 Results: McDonald vs. Tibau

MMA Fighting, PFL5, Ray Cooper III, Rory MacDonald, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Gleison Tibau, Atlantic City. MMA Fighting has PFL 5 results for Thursday’s night action from the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. In the main event, one-time UFC welterweight title challenger Rory MacDonald makes his second appearance after...
UFCchatsports.com

Video: UFC Vegas 29 weigh-in staredowns

After UFC Vegas 29 weigh-ins, check out the staredowns for Saturday’s event, which is headlined by a featherweight contenders’ clash between “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige. Get the latest gear. More From MMA Fighting. Morning Report: Leon Edwards plans on waiting for title shot, says of...
Combat SportsSherdog

Bellator 261 Weigh-in Results: Interim Title Bout Set; All Fighters Make Weight

After 21 months of inactivity in the division, Bellator MMA is ready to open Ryan Bader's heavyweight strap up for dispute. On Friday, Bellator MMA will crown a new interim heavyweight champion at Bellator 261. Timothy Johnson and Valentin Moldavsky will fight for the interim belt since titleholder Bader is currently busy competing in the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix. All fighters made their contracted weights for the event.