PFL 5 Weigh-in Results and Video
The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, held the official weigh-ins for PFL 5, as the second half of the 2021 PFL Regular Season rolls on. In the co-main event, welterweight star and former world champion Rory “The Red King” MacDonald will try to book his spot in the PFL playoffs when he faces Brazilian veteran Gleison Tibau. In the co-main event, 2019 PFL Welterweight Champion Ray Cooper III clashes with Russian brawler Nikolai Aleksakhin.www.mmaweekly.com