PFL 5 Weigh-in Results and Video

A welterweight contest between Rory MacDonald and Gleison Tibau is taking place now (Thursday, June 17, 2021) at PFL 5. MacDonald throws some jabs early on. Tibau misses with a combination. MacDonald lands a front kick to the belly. Good footwork from MacDonald early on. Another kick from MacDonald who is using his reach to his advantage. Tibau misses an overhand left. MacDonald lands another body kick and partially receives a spinning back kick from Tibau. Tibau blocks a head kick and lands a left. The action is stopped after an accidental eye poke on Tibau who seems to be in real pain. Tibau is able to continue. Tibau lands a left hand. MacDonald goes for a single leg but defends well as he lands strikes on MacDonald. MacDonald avoids a big left from Tibau and clinches him up against the fence soon after. They separate. MacDonald lands a front kick to the body again and follows it up with another soon after. MacDonald goes for the takedown and ends up taking Tibau’s back. He looks to sink in the rear naked choke but Tibau escapes.