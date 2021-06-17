Cancel
Cook. June 25 - August 20. Camp Turner is an

Times-Herald
 9 days ago

Cook. June 25 - August 20. Camp Turner is an overnight children's camp in Allegany State Park. Commute or live on site. Salary + room and board. call 716-354-4555 or visit campturner@olvcharities.org for an application. Apply NOW!

www.oleantimesherald.com
HobbiesDerrick

Adventures in camp cooking

It had been a long day. On the water in the Quetico Wilderness by eight in the morning, we had paddled constantly against, across and with the wind through humid heat and rain and under clouds and rainbows and brief periods of dazzling sun. Multiple trips over 10 portages over beaver dams and through some half-mile long swamps, carrying canoes and 60-plus pound packs had added to the fun and adventure. There had been no lunch stop, but granola and gorp aplenty. As the sun set between 10 and 11 p.m., we hoisted the canoes from the water after 32 miles and made camp near a roaring waterfall. A fire was built. Time for supper. My backbone and my belly button had become much closer friends as "starvation" set in.
Austin Daily Herald

Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

Jamming at the Mansion will return to the Hormel Historic Home’s beautiful garden this summer. Join the fun for this unique live music opportunity from 7-9 p.m. on the third Thursday of June, July and August. The Ventura Highway house band will be ready to back up singers and musicians. Performers are invited to perform one song to make sure that there is time for everyone who wants to participate. As time allows, they are welcome to return to the stage for an encore song. Admission is free and family friendly.
Lewes, DEcoastalpoint.com

‘BBQ Revolution’ cooking demo and discussion set for June 23

Award-winning barbecue pitmaster Mitch Benjamin will join the Lewes Public Library’s Cooks & Books program for a live, online cooking demo and discussion of his new book “BBQ Revolution” on Wednesday, June 23, at 5 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by Browseabout Books. Mitch Benjamin has helped open barbecue restaurants...
Lifestylemcnews.online

Camp YoLaWiGo to begin June 20

STORY – Area Youth will once again descend upon Camp YoLaWiGo for summer camp. This year’s camp will be begin Sunday, June 20, and conclude Friday, June 25. Camp YoLaWiGo is short for Camp Youth Laboring For God. Local youth have been attending Camp YoLaWiGo for 71 years. Fee for day campers is $25 for the week and fee for night campers is $50 for the week. The camp is open to campers age 4 to 18. Registration begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 20. Bunks are first-come, first-serve. Dorms will remain locked until 2 p.m. when Dorm Deans open them.
LifestyleFlathead Beacon

Welcome to August in June

I was sitting in a Billings brewery the other day, practicing my one skill that requires no practice. Outside, the world was blowing up. Maybe not the world, but Maurice Mountain, on the outskirts of Red Lodge, sure was. I’d stopped in the brewery about 5:30 p.m. The day was...
Sullivan County, PAMorning Times

Deadline is June 30 to apply for annual Camp F.L.E.A.

FORKSVILLE – Applications are now being accepted to the 23rd annual Camp F.L.E.A. (Family Life Enrichment Adventure) to be held July 14-17 at Camp Brule in Sullivan County. The camp was started over 20 years ago by the Bradford and Sullivan County Sheriffs’ Departments to give at-risk children a chance to participate in a fun and educational camping experience. The camp is open to all children, ages 9 to 12, in Bradford and Sullivan counties and is provided free of charge due to the generous support of individuals, businesses, and community groups in our counties.
Fayette County, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Register by June 30 for dinosaur day camp

Dig Those Dinosaurs, a Fayette County Extension day camp on a perennial topic of interest for students completing K-1, will be Wednesday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wings Park in Oelwein. Register by Wednesday, June 30 by visiting https://tinyurl.com/yk9kttd6 or call Fayette County Extension, 563-425-3331. Fee...
Omak, WAOmak Chronicle

Apple Hill Art Camp set for July, August

OMAK – Apple Hill Art Camp is planned in July and August, with registration underway. The camp is for children ages 5-10. The first session runs July 26-29 at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 639 S. Ridge Drive, Omak. Youngsters ages 5-7 will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and those ages 8-10 will meet from 1-3:15 p.m. A daily fee will be charged.
Columbus, TXColorado County Citizen

Columbus Annual June Cook-Off was smokin’

The annual Columbus June Cook Off held on June 18-19 was anything but tasteless. Cooking teams pulled out all the tricks of the trade to fill the air with mouth-watering smells and wafting smoke. The Annual June Cook Off, hosted by a group of Columbus FFA alumni and IBCA (International Barbeque ...
Guilderland, NYAlbany Times Union (blog)

Different Drummer’s Kitchen slates kid, teen cooking camps

Albany Cooking School at Different Drummer’s Kitchen at Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland will host five-day themed cooking camps for kids and teens on seven consecutive weeks from July 5 to Aug. 16. Sessions run 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday. Students will learn about measuring, mixing, baking, spices, flavors...
Barnes County, NDnewsdakota.com

Teen Cuisine Cooking Camp Camp Starts July 12

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Teen Cuisine, a Barnes County/NDSU cooking camp for teens, is currently taking registrations for local upcoming summer classes. According to Susan Milender, NDSU County Extension Educator, “The cooking classes we offer for younger children have been so popular, we decided to offer a cooking skills class for teens this summer”. The deadline to sign up for this class is July 2nd.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area cooking classes and events starting June 16

Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com. • Cannolis, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. • French Crullers, 1-3 p.m. Saturday. • Pierogis, 4-6 p.m. Saturday. The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com. •...
Religionchvnradio.com

Bible camp running day camps, hoping for more in August

Gimli Bible Camp is thrilled they can run camp this summer and hoping the day camps they run in July might turn into overnight in August, depending on restrictions. "July is going to look like it did last year. We could only do day camps so we would bus children up from the city from a different area of the city every day," says Don Roe, the Director of Gimli Bible Camp.
Hobbiescookinggizmos.com

GCI Outdoor Master Cook Camping Kitchen

Here is another cooking station that lets you prepare food while camping like a pro. The GCI Outdoor Master Cook Camping Kitchen has a powder-coated steel frame that unfolds to give you a storage rack, aluminum counter top, and fold out side tables. It also has a collapsible sink. 🍚...