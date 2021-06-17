Cook. June 25 - August 20. Camp Turner is an

It had been a long day. On the water in the Quetico Wilderness by eight in the morning, we had paddled constantly against, across and with the wind through humid heat and rain and under clouds and rainbows and brief periods of dazzling sun. Multiple trips over 10 portages over beaver dams and through some half-mile long swamps, carrying canoes and 60-plus pound packs had added to the fun and adventure. There had been no lunch stop, but granola and gorp aplenty. As the sun set between 10 and 11 p.m., we hoisted the canoes from the water after 32 miles and made camp near a roaring waterfall. A fire was built. Time for supper. My backbone and my belly button had become much closer friends as "starvation" set in.