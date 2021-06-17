Felix Sturm To Have Weber in Corner For Kraft Showdown in Hamburg

In the second fight of his comeback after a four-year layoff, former five-time world champion Felix Sturm will engage in a true battle of the generations. At the age of 42 and with 50 professional fights under his belt, Sturm is scheduled to battle up- and coming prospect James Kraft on Saturday night over ten rounds at the Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Kraft is 18 years younger than Sturm and holds a spotless record of 19-0-1 with ten knockouts. But can his youth prevail against the experience of the veteran Sturm, who has had more world title fights (23) over the course of a 20-year professional career than Kraft had fights in total (20)?