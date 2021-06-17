Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Felix Sturm To Have Weber in Corner For Kraft Showdown in Hamburg

By Random Hits
Boxing Scene
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second fight of his comeback after a four-year layoff, former five-time world champion Felix Sturm will engage in a true battle of the generations. At the age of 42 and with 50 professional fights under his belt, Sturm is scheduled to battle up- and coming prospect James Kraft on Saturday night over ten rounds at the Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Kraft is 18 years younger than Sturm and holds a spotless record of 19-0-1 with ten knockouts. But can his youth prevail against the experience of the veteran Sturm, who has had more world title fights (23) over the course of a 20-year professional career than Kraft had fights in total (20)?

www.boxingscene.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felix Sturm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Hamburg#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Felix Sturm returns Saturday

In the second fight of his comeback after a four-year layoff, former five-time world champion Felix Sturm will engage in a true battle of the generations. At the age of 42 and with 50 professional fights under his belt, Sturm is scheduled to battle up- and coming prospect James Kraft on Saturday night over ten rounds at the Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Kraft is 18 years younger than Sturm and holds a spotless record of 19-0-1 with ten knockouts. But can his youth prevail against the experience of the veteran Sturm, who has had more world title fights (23) over the course of a 20-year professional career than Kraft had fights in total (20)?
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. postponed…again

The third time was not the charm for Teofimo Lopez. Multiple sources informed The Ring late Wednesday evening that the unified lightweight and Ring Magazine world champion will not face mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. on August 14 as initially planned. The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire was first to report that...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Felix Sturm happy with Maurice Weber partnership in sixth title hunt

In the second fight of his comeback after a four-year layoff, former five-time world champion Felix Sturm will engage in a true battle of the generations. At the age of 42 and with 50 professional fights under his belt, Sturm is scheduled to battle up-and-coming prospect James Kraft on Saturday night over ten rounds at the Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Sturm tops Kraft, Feigenbutz KOs Lawal

In his 50th pro fight, 42-year-old former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Felix Sturm (42-5-3, 18 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten James Kraft (19-0-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the famed Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Ring technician Sturm had too much savvy for the 24-year-old Kraft. Scores were 99-93, 96-94, 97-94.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Carlos Adames: Being With PBC Makes Me Feel Closer To The Belts

Dominican junior middleweight contender Carlos Adames (19-1, 15 KOs) is pumped to begin the next chapter of his career, under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner. Adames was previously promoted by Top Rank, but they recently parted ways. The once-beaten boxer will return on Saturday night at the State Farm...
Miami, FLBoxing Scene

Julio Cesar Martinez Hopes To Stay Busy, Make Up For Lost Time

Julio Cesar Martinez says he’s eager to make up for lost time as he prepares to defend his WBC World Flyweight title against Joel Cordova in the headline fight of the opening event of Matchroom and DAZN’s new series of fight nights in Mexico with Canelo Promotions and Clase y Talento on Saturday night at the Dome Alcalde – CODE Jalisco in Guadalajara, live worldwide on DAZN.
Combat Sportsava360.com

Vasiliy Lomachenko Top 5 Taunts

Few fighters show as much personality between the ropes as Pound for Pound King #VasiliyLomachenko. Look back at his #Top5 opponent taunts heading into his highly anticipated showdown with Masayoshi Nakatani Sat. only on ESPN+. Next up for Top Rank Boxing, the grand finale at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas showcases...
Swimming & Surfingdailyjournal.net

Olympic swimming champion Paltrinieri has mononucleosis

ROME — Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri has contracted mononucleosis, raising questions over whether he’ll be able to defend his gold medal in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics due to the energy-sapping virus. “We’re obviously upset because his Olympic preparations were proceeding perfectly,” Italian Swimming Federation president Paolo Barelli...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Lomachenko Returns Saturday Night Against Nakatani in Lightweight Main Event

Former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko is ready for the next chapter. Eight months after losing an undisputed lightweight title match to Teofimo Lopez, “Loma” returns Saturday night in a 12-round lightweight bout against Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images) In...
Tennisespnpressroom.com

Top Rank: Lomachenko Begins His Comeback vs. Nakatani Exclusively on ESPN+

Former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani in high-stakes lightweight main event. Main Card in English and Spanish exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. ESPN+ undercard action begins at 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT. To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank. ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Teofimo Lopez called “a fraud” over Manny Pacquiao, Brooklyn comments

Teofimo Lopez has faced accusations of being “a fraud” for contradictory comments about welterweight superstar Manny Pacquiao. The undefeated mandatory challenger to Lopez, the ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., had some strong words for his opponent ahead of their fight this weekend. At 19-0, with 10 KOs, Kambosos has worked his...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Photos: Lomachenko, Nakatani - Face-Off at Final Press Conference

Former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko is ready for the next chapter. Eight months after losing an undisputed lightweight title match to Teofimo Lopez, "Loma" returns Saturday night in a 12-round lightweight bout against Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams) In the 10-round middleweight...
Combat Sportsoddsshark.com

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani Odds & Prediction

It was less than a year ago that Vasyl Lomachenko was the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. However, with one decision loss, his belts are gone and he has plummeted to No. 9 on that very same list. He returns to the ring Saturday in a non-title main event against Masayoshi Nakatani.
Sportschessbase.com

Players lists and full pairings of FIDE World Cups published

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.