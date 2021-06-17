Toddler found playing on railroad tracks in Hull

A toddler was reported playing on train tracks in Hull last week. Officer Kimberly Keenan responded to a call about a child walking across railroad tracks off Hwy. 72 in Hull. Witnesses removed the child, 3, from the railroad tracks and also found a 2-year-old playing unclothed at a nearby residence. The children’s mother and her friend pulled up to the residence and said the children had been left in the care of her 13-year-old daughter while they had gone to drop off a child at the friend’s house, then to Waffle House to pick up food. They said the car broke down on the way and that they had been gone for about an hour.