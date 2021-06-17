Cancel
Ruth Leon recommends… Ian McKellen’s 80th giveaway

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video www.amazon.co.uk/gp/video/detail/B096Y44CMV/ref=atv_dl_rdr?autoplay=1. For the past few years, Ian McKellen has been touring the world with a one-man show of his life and work, anecdotes and performance, mainly Shakespeare, which you’ve heard me rave about before. He devised his solo show to celebrate his 80th Birthday year, earning £3 million for over 80 UK theatres. Through proceeds of its extended run at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre, which went to British theatre charities, further fundraising and the broadcast distribution of the show, the total money raised for the theatre industry is now over £5million.

slippedisc.com
Ian McKellen devised his solo show to celebrate his 80th birthday year, earning £3 million for over 80 U.K. theaters. Through proceeds of its extended run at London's Harold Pinter Theatre, further fundraising and the broadcast distribution of the show, the total money raised for the theater industry is now over £5 million. Distributed via ATG Productions, multiple funding rounds will offer grants of up to £25,000 to pay actors' wages for both new plays and revivals across U.K. theaters, as long as they employ six or more actors and include a recent graduate from a theater training school.
Sir Ian McKellen has reached a £5 million fundraising milestone and announced a charity livestream of his critically acclaimed one-man show. Recorded in front of an audience at the Harold Pinter Theatre in January 2020, the production of Ian McKellen On Stage will be available on Amazon Prime Video from June 11, as part of a season of plays with the National Theatre.
Ian McKellen has been interviewed by John Wilson for BBC Radio 4's Front Row, talking about his life, his career, and his decision to return to the lead role of Hamlet. During the forty-five-minute interview, he also talked about his gay activism over the years and the effects of another radio interview he gave in 1988, in which he mentioned he was gay, publicly, for the first time.
Perseus turning Phineas and his Followers to Stone – Luca Giordano. Letizia Treves, Curator of Italian and Spanish Paintings 1600–1800 at the National Gallery, London, explains why some characters in this huge painting look decidedly off colour. A quite literally petrifying severed gorgon's head with magical powers is a lifesaver...
The Comedy of Errors – Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Director Kent Gash set his finger-snapping 2014 staging of Rodgers & Hart's blissful musical during the Harlem Renaissance. That adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, complete with all its great songs and goofiness, is now online, courtesy of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
Late Late Show with James Cordon – 22 musicals in 12 minutes. Lin Manuel Miranda is a terrific brand ambassador for the Broadway theatre and here's another reminder of that. Having just seen his movie In The Heights my admiration for him is reaching dizzying heights, sorry, but his talent seems to be boundless.
"We are on the cusp of propelling human evolution to a staggering new dimension." Gravitas Ventures has released a new US trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled Infinitum: Subject Unknown. The title is a reference to the concept of "Ad Infinitum" - again and again in the same way; forever. A mind-bending slice of British science fiction, with cameos from Sir Ian McKellen and Conleth Hill. The film stars Tori Butler-Hart as Jane, a woman who is trapped in a parallel universe and is forced to find a way to alter her reality before it is too late.
In William Shakespeare's poem "Seven Ages of Man," from As You Like It, the playwright declared that "one man in his time plays many parts," from the first age ("the infant, mewling and puking in the nurse's arms") to the seventh ("Last scene of all, that ends this strange eventful history, is second childishness and mere oblivion; sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything.")
Lyric Hammersmith. Reopening culture From McKellen's Hamlet to a comic Hullabaloo: what to see as theatres and comedy clubs reopen. As stage shows return, we pick the best post-lockdown offerings – featuring Egyptian gods, rebelling vicars, dancing youths ... and Ian McKellen playing the Dane at 82.
New films from Kenneth Branagh and Edgar Wright have been announced as part of this year's Toronto film festival. The festival, which is typically seen as a major launchpad for films aiming for Oscars, will return to an in-person iteration this year after last year's was mostly online as a result of the pandemic.
Hanna actress Cherrelle Skeete has joined Sky Original drama The Midwich Cuckoos, which is in production in the UK. Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) and Max Beesley (The Outsider) lead the eight-part modern-day adaptation of John Wyndham's sci-fi novel of the same name. The series is written by David Farr, the British writer behind The Night Manager and Hanna, and centers on a British town where women fall pregnant with alien children.
Outlander actor César Domboy has landed a supporting role in Steven Knight's (Peaky Blinders) new six-part drama series, SAS: Rogue Heroes. Based on Ben Macintyre's best-selling book of the same name, the series focuses on how Britain's Special Forces unit was formed under extraordinary circumstances in World War Two.
Sony Classics has debuted a follow-up official US trailer for the kooky British crime comedy film The Duke, the latest from filmmaker Roger Michell (Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, Venus, Morning Glory, Hyde Park on Hudson, My Cousin Rachel, Blackbird). This premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival and is opening in cinemas in the UK this September, then in the US later this fall. In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.
What is it about heist movies that criminals are always made to look like good guys, even when they aren't? Often times a Robin Hood-esque quality is attributed to them that simply isn't there, because who doesn't like to see someone stick it to "The Man"? Well, in the new film The Duke, one of the greatest real-life heists in history actually was done for a good reason, and by culprits who look like the cast of Downton Abbey.
Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some movies that dad will love this weekend! Whether you're looking for a spectacular sports movie, or an animated fairy tale, Ryan has you covered.
Ethereal beauty Jenny Seagrove is coming to grips with the notion that at 63, in the production of her next stage, she'll be playing the 82-year-old actor's mother. Imagine this! Is she practicing a century hobbing trick? Will she succumb to makeup for hours so she's turned from English rose to canker old crone?
Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for The Pursuit of Love, a wacky romantic comedy-drama based on the popular 1945 novel by Nancy Mitford. that explores friendship, love, and choice in interwar England. Written and directed by Emily Mortimer, all three episodes will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, July 30, in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with additional territories launching in September.