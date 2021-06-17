Ruth Leon recommends… Ian McKellen’s 80th giveaway
Amazon Prime Video www.amazon.co.uk/gp/video/detail/B096Y44CMV/ref=atv_dl_rdr?autoplay=1. For the past few years, Ian McKellen has been touring the world with a one-man show of his life and work, anecdotes and performance, mainly Shakespeare, which you’ve heard me rave about before. He devised his solo show to celebrate his 80th Birthday year, earning £3 million for over 80 UK theatres. Through proceeds of its extended run at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre, which went to British theatre charities, further fundraising and the broadcast distribution of the show, the total money raised for the theatre industry is now over £5million.slippedisc.com