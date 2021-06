While Walt Disney World and Disneyland are now both back open again, and neither is requiring masks for vaccinated guests anymore, visiting the popular theme parks still doesn't exactly feel "normal." There's a lot that has been missing from the parks. There are no parades. Many attractions have had to be altered due to social distancing. But for me personally, and likely many more, the thing that's been missing most has been the nighttime spectaculars. Disney Parks just aren't the same without fireworks. But fireworks are coming back next month.