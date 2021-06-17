Cancel
Letter: More positive headlines

Twin Falls Times-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay I suggest a different headline for the article by Joel Mills in Sunday’s Times-News, copied from The Lewiston Tribune, about Helen Wong returning to her trashed house? That part of the story is sad, for sure, but the rest of the story is uplifting and encouraging. Neighbors and strangers came together to help restore the property to livable condition, and in doing so, many lives were blessed. I suggest this headline: Trashed Home of Idaho Woman Restored by Loving Neighbors. We have enough trashy news. Let’s tell about some of the good in the world.

magicvalley.com
Chico, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: One more sign of a failing city

I respect Councilor Scott Huber more than any other public servant in this county. Not because we always agree; we don’t. It’s because Huber is exceptionally honest, accessible, principled, humble and hard working. The citizens of Chico are fortunate to have him on our council. When I read that Huber’s...
sanclementetimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Two More Questions

INFORUM

Letter: Libertarian position was misconstrued

Mikhail Bakunin, whom Wald labels as a Libertarian philosopher, was a communist and an anarchist – I have never met a Libertarian that would espouse his philosophy and it certainly isn’t congruent with the mainstream Libertarian philosophy today. But more to the point, the current Libertarian position on vaccines is not “don’t get vaccinated” and this never has been our position. The Libertarian resistance to the recent COVID vaccines, aside from the valid concerns shared by many across the political spectrum regarding its efficacy and necessity, is the fact that the government and corporate-America are cozying-up to the sentiment of mandatory vaccinations.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Hire more male teachers

The Sunday commentary by Danyelle Kimp and Roz’lyn Wyche, on diversity recruitment for teachers of color, missed one major point. Anchorage elementary school teachers are primarily women, and some schools have no men on the teaching staff. Many single-parent families would appreciate this type of diversity. School districts need to...
Sacramento Bee

California forum letters: Bee readers weigh in on positive changes at The Bee and more

“Laura’s Law might have saved my daughter’s life. I support its approval in Sacramento,” (sacbee.com, June 5) Kudos to Sacramento County for adopting Laura’s Law, which will save lives and money. Laura’s Law targets a small group of severely mentally ill treatment-refusers who are too sick to know they are sick. Such individuals cycle between repeated involuntary hospitalizations or jail until they die, usually by suicide or physical ailments they also don’t treat. They are also a group most frequently killed by law enforcement. Laura’s Law keeps them in the community and on their medications — and studies show recipients like the program. They can agree to participate, and if they begin refusing medications again, the worst that happens is they are given a choice between a three-day hospital evaluation or their meds. Most choose meds. That’s the Laura’s Law miracle.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: McGahey column is nothing more than a propaganda piece

Kim McGahey’s June 15 conservative opinion column concerned government transparency, a quality generally associated with openness, accountability and honesty. McGahey used his column to lambaste Summit government entities as lacking in that quality. Fortunately, standardized methods to evaluate government performance exist and can elevate the discussion from opinion to fact-based...
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: More on the Critical Race Theory

Several recent letters have criticized the use of Critical Race Theory in education. These criticisms are verbatim talking points from conservative media or think tanks like the Heritage Foundation. Jonathan Butcher, a Heritage fellow, believes structural racism ended in 1964 with the passage of the Civil Rights Act. That would be a laughably reductive claim, if only it weren’t so dangerous.
Florida Times-Union

Letters: Responsibilities come with being a father; positive memories are not enough

Some have had a difficult time meeting the responsibilities of being a father. And frankly many of us have just not done a very good job of that at all. I do believe that most fathers love their children dearly, and that they carry memories with them such as the last time their children jumped into their arms with hugs and kisses saying "Daddy's home, Daddy's home," or the looks on their children's faces on Christmas morning, or the love in their sleepy eyes as you read them a story, sang them a song, or said a prayer with them at bedtime. And these memories will endure to the end, and if there is a realm beyond this one, then for eternity. We see things much differently when we get older than when we are young or in the middle of our years. But no matter what your circumstances are, or what your family history is, I believe that it is important to wish your father the best on his special day, if not only for the reason that it will make you a better person for having done so. I sure do wish that I could.
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Letter: Require more voters when amendments are decided

The Republican Party is making every effort to get around the Pennsylvania electorate (“GOP may use voters to thwart Wolf vetoes,” Reading Eagle, June 15). There are about 8.8 million voters in Pennsylvania. The recent constitutional amendments were approved by a vote of around 1.16 million votes in favor and 1.08 million votes opposed. This means that only 13% of the state’s registered voters changed the constitution.
Morganton News Herald

Letter to the Editor: It’s up to us to build a more perfect union

Dear Editor: I am pleased that we finally have a recognized Federal holiday that commemorates the defeat of the forces of slavery and our nation taking an essential step towards becoming a more perfect union. There should be celebration, and sincere reflection, all across our land. It is long past...
Koochiching County, MNifallsjournal.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Community can't afford the loss of more local businesses

It is hard to believe this will be the final edition of The Journal after serving more than 100 years as a pillar in this community. While I know this space is not intended to be an outlet for thanking people or businesses, I feel it is appropriate to thank those who will next week lose their jobs at The Journal and North Star Publishing for the outstanding services they have provided this community through the years.
Vermilion County, ILDanville Commercial-News

Letter: Community needs stronger, more aggressive animal control

Community needs stronger, more aggressive animal control. We need stronger and higher penalties for loose dogs around our city and county. Vermilion County and Danville city animal control regulation laws are not serving our communities as they should, mainly due to being outdated and an unmanageable workload. In addition, these loose and outdated regulations lack accountability. Numerous reoffending, irresponsible owners do not need to worry about lack of care or duty to abide by animal control regulations being enforced.
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: More treatment options needed for homelessness

Oroville is known for its beautiful lake, dam, river, and more. Along the river is an amazing walking trail that stretches from Riverbend Park through Bedrock Park and continues past the Bathhouse site. The only issue with the trail is that some people feel unsafe walking the trail alone. The feeling of unease is due to the homeless population that lives and hangs out along the river. I hope everyone has realized Oroville has a large homeless population, which is largely due to addiction and mental health issues.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Marijuana convictions can be expunged much more efficiently

The passage of Arizona Proposition 207 has led to the reality that people convicted of minor marijuana possession (under 2.5 ounces) can have their convictions expunged from their records. Laura Conover, Pima County Attorney, is working to contact the 2,200 people whose records are eligible for this to tell them about it. She has identified many logistical and financial obstacles to people actually being able to follow through to access that expungement.
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Let’s be realistic about the costs of having more children

With respect to Sen. Romney’s desire for more children: Sir, you and 99% of the rest of Congress (both sides of the aisle) are so removed from reality when it comes to the cost of having and raising a child that it boggles the mind. You’ve lived in a golden cocoon your entire life and it shows.
Reading Eagle

Letter: More vegetarians would be good for our planet

Every day we are confronted by one or another aspect of the environmental crisis. It isn’t easy to sort out one aspect where, as an individual, it’s possible to be of help. This made “Vegan Meat seeks to tempt flexitarians” (Reading Eagle, June 2) especially heartening. We can’t save the...
Waynesboro, VANews-Virginian

Letter: Waynesboro needs more affordable housing

I take my daily walk down a busy commuting street past sleepy homes and awakening businesses. It’s not so early that people aren’t already stirring, sliding into a car headed to the shop and stopping for some coffee. At the end of the block, before I begin my first steep...
Deseret News

Letter: Prayers are good, but we can do more to lessen the drought

With Utah experiencing one of its worst droughts ever, Gov. Spencer Cox has called for prayers for rain. While prayers are welcome, God helps those who help themselves. Unfortunately, we haven’t been doing ourselves any favors in Utah. The changing climate is exacerbating droughts by increasing evaporation and making precipitation more sporadic. The state still doesn’t have a serious climate policy and continues to prop up fossil fuels while pursuing shortsighted projects like the Lake Powell pipeline.
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: A reply to Kyrsten Sinema

You ask "Would it be good for our country if we did [eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass the For the People Act], only to see that legislation rescinded a few years from now and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the minority?"
pilot.com

Letter: Let’s Teach Positively

Critical Race Theory is a philosophy based on the false Marxist premise that most civilizations, including ours, are composed of people who for years have been routinely oppressed and their “oppressors.”. We had been making significant progress as a society trying to follow Martin Luther King’s advice to value our...