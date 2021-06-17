Cancel
MicroRNAs in urine could be a promising biomarker to diagnose brain tumors, study reveals

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study by Nagoya University researchers revealed that microRNAs in urine could be a promising biomarker to diagnose brain tumors. Their findings, published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, have indicated that regular urine tests could help early detection and treatment of brain tumors, possibly leading to improved patient survival.

www.news-medical.net
#Brain Tumors#Brain Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Nagoya University#Ct#Mri#Urine#Journal
