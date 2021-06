‘Bloke’ is a term that can mean so much and so little in the space of five little letters – the bloke at the bar or snooker hall; the bloke in the kitchen with the family gathering going on; the bloke chatting to his mate; the bloke at the bus stop; the bloke in the barber’s chair; the bloke coming out to his parents; the bloke cradling his child for the first time; the bloke recently arrived in the UK; the bloke laying to rest a loved one; the bloke laughing at jokes or quietly getting on with their workday behind a desk; ‘just a bloke’…