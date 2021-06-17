Werewolves Within
TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL 2021 REVIEW! Forgive me for being utterly oblivious to the fact that Werewolves Within is based on a video game when I sat down to watch the film. To be fair, I usually think that movies based on games are horrible, so it’s probably a good thing that I didn’t know this fact. Sorry, I am not a huge gamer in general, so I usually hold a lot more prejudice over them than a regular narrative feature. Is this fair? No, but whoever told you that writers don’t have biases… well, never mind. This is all leading to me being wrong in this prejudice. It is entirely possible to make a great movie based on a video game, which is just what director Josh Ruben and writer Mishna Wolff have done.filmthreat.com