Christen Press and Lynn Williams scored as the U.S. women's national team christened Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, with a 2-0 win over Nigeria on Wednesday. Press scored in the second minute of first-half stoppage time and Williams scored in the fourth minute of extra time in the second half as the U.S. ran its unbeaten streak to 42 games (38-0-4), including 9-0-1 this year.