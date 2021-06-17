Cancel
NBA

Clippers beat Jazz 119-111 to take series lead

By JOHN COON ~ Associated Press
 9 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Paul George delivered exactly what was needed to move the Los Angeles Clippers one step closer to their first conference finals berth. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined with a knee injury, George responded with one of the best postseason performances of his NBA career with 37 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists to lead the Clippers to a 119-111 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series Wednesday night.

