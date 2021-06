LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was shot and killed outside of a bar in the Highlands overnight. According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Bardstown Road around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of Nowhere Bar who had been shot.