Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that Belgium will applaud Denmark’s Christian Eriksen in a special way during the clash, by kicking the ball out of play in the 10th minute of the match. Lukaku had dedicated his performance against Russia to Eriksen the same night when the mid-fielder suffered a cardiac arrest during the Denmark-Finland clash. The entire footballing world paid their respects to the Danish star player after he collapsed just before half-time in the group opener.