Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-Fintech firm Wise to list directly on London's stock market

By Pamela Barbaglia
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Adds details on listing, context)

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - British fintech firm Wise said on Thursday it will go public in London in what will be the first direct listing of a technology company on the London Stock Exchange.

The payments app, formerly known as TransferWise, said it has been profitable since 2017, with a 54% annual revenue growth rate over last three years reaching 421 million pounds in overall sales in 2021.

The listing is expected to be finalized on July 5, with the company aiming for a freefloat of at least 25%, a bookrunner on the deal said.

The move comes amid tough market conditions in what has been a volatile year for stock market listings in Europe, with at least two initial public offerings (IPO) cancelled in recent weeks.

“Wise is used to challenging convention, and this listing is no exception,” said co-founder and CEO Kristo Käärmann.

“A direct listing allows us a cheaper and more transparent way to broaden Wise’s ownership, aligned with our mission,” he added.

Wise will combine its direct listing with a dual class share structure as it wants to bring customers and “other like-minded investors” into its shareholder base.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are working on the listing. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Reuters

Reuters

136K+
Followers
165K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Europe#Uk#British#The London Stock Exchange#Transferwise#Bookrunner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
TravelThe Independent

Shares in travel firms fail to take off despite updated green list

Holidaymakers flooded travel firms and airlines in a bid to book holidays to the 16 new destinations added to the Government’s green list on Friday. But the same could not be said for investors, who gave the announcement a decidedly frosty response with shares in those companies failing to take off.
Stocksetfstrategy.com

First Trust introduces European IPO and spin-off ETF

First Trust has introduced its second ETF in Europe in collaboration with IPO index specialists IPOX Schuster. Listed on London Stock Exchange and Borsa Italiana, the First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities UCITS ETF provides access to European companies that have recently floated on a public market as a result of an IPO or carve-out from an existing corporate entity.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Credit Suisse upgrades WPP

Credit Suisse upgraded WPP to ‘neutral’ from ‘underperform’ on Friday and lifted the price target to 1,060p from 835p as it argued that a record advertising recovery is overriding structural concerns. 7,136.07. 16:21 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,085.09. 16:21 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,067.79. 16:21 25/06/21. n/a. n/a. 8,753.73. 16:21 25/06/21. 0.03%
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bitcoin falls 8.5% to $31,700

June 25 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dipped 8.51% to $31,699.83 at 22:04 GMT on Friday, losing $2,937.27 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 14.3% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 7.37...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks finish at record highs, oil climbs for 5th week

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) * MSCI’s gauge of global stocks ends at record high. WASHINGTON/LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street notched broad gains on Friday, with the S&P 500 index closing at a record and global shares also finished at an all-time high, while oil prices rose for a fifth straight week.
BusinessTelegraph

Wise founder to become a billionaire after London listing

The founder of Wise is set to become a paper billionaire next month as the fintech company tees up a £5bn stock market listing. Kristo Käärmann, who set up the London-based money transfer company formerly known as Transferwise in 2011, is set to own stock worth a fortune when the company goes public next month. Shares could start trading on the London Stock Exchange as soon as July 7.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Compass stock down nearly 30% since IPO

Less than three months after going public amid a wave of investor optimism about housing markets and enthusiasm for real estate technology, Compass shares have dropped almost 30 percent. Compass, the second-biggest residential brokerage in the U.S., closed at $14.35 a share in New York trading Thursday, up 34 cents...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

London Stock Exchange-listed firm inks FCA’s approval for crypto services

Mode Global Holdings, a London Stock Exchange-listed fintech group, has secured major regulatory approvals for cryptocurrency and fintech operations in the United Kingdom. The company announced Thursday that Mode has secured its Electronic Money Institution license and AMLD5 registration from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority. The AMLD5 registration has been...
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Citigroup launches a digital asset unit within its wealth management division

Wall Street giant Citigroup has officially launched a new business unit dedicated to the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, according to a memo obtained by The Block. The firm announced Thursday morning the new group, dubbed Digital Assets Group, which will sit within its wealth management division, Citi Global Wealth Investments, according to the memo.
MarketsRegister Citizen

AI Global Investors Partners with Quantamental Asset Manager Duo Reges

Team focused on researching and trading human/machine behavioral biases joins AI Global Investors. Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AIGI”), a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd. (“AI”), today announced a partnership with Duo Reges Capital Management (“Duo Reges”), the latest team to join AIGI’s New York-based asset management platform. The Duo Reges team boasts an impressive background in data science garnered from leading technology firms including Amazon, Intel and Microsoft, and brings to bear a unique skillset which they have successfully employed over the past several years to mine alpha from public equity markets. Duo Reges is led by data science veteran Anand (Andy) Chakraborty.
Stockstalkmarkets.com

The Gold:Platinum Ratio And The Near-Term Direction Of The Stock Market

The ratio of gold’s price to platinum’s price, i.e., the gold:platinum ratio (GPR), has been impressively correlated with the stock market’s subsequent performance. The stock market performs poorly when the ratio declines and does well when it advances so what is the GPR currently saying about the future of the stock market?
Businessslatersentinel.com

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).
Stocksrivertonroll.com

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Trading 1% Higher

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8,252 ($107.81) and last traded at GBX 8,182 ($106.90). 551,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 839,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,098 ($105.80).
Economynewslanes.com

Take that, Brussels! Brexit win as London STILL world's most vital fintech hub outside US

The 2021 Global Fintech Rankings, compiled by Findexable, also showed the fintech space outside of the capital and throughout the rest of the UK is expanding at a rapid pace. This is evidence Brexit and the current Covid pandemic has had next to no impact on London’s start-up scene, with the City’s fintech space predominantly powered by the growing “challenger bank” sector.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 660,180 shares.The stock last traded at $120.40 and had previously closed at $118.69. CBOE has been the topic...
Medical & Biotechkalkinemedia.com

What companies are best to invest in the UK?

London stock exchange has nearly 3000 companies listed on primary exchange and FTSE AIM together. It has the largest blue-chip companies globally listed on its platform, making it one of the most diversified platforms for investors. London is an important financial hub for investors across the world. London stock exchange...
RetailUS News and World Report

Turkish Online Retailer Hepsiburada Launches IPO Roadshow on NASDAQ

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada launched a roadshow for its initial public offering of 56.74 million class B shares on NASDAQ, the company said on Wednesday. In a statement, the company said the IPO price is expected to be between $11-$13 per share and Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan Securities...