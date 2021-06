Unfortunate news has arrived for the Houston Astros, as standout Alex Bregman has injured himself early on against Texas. It’s been an awful night for MLB stars and suffering injuries. First, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was removed from his start against the Cubs with right shoulder tightness. He has struck out eight of the nine batters he had faced. Now, it looks like Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is banged up as well, as he’s been pulled after injuring himself in the bottom of the first.