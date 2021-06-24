Los Angeles Dodgers | Phillies vs. Dodgers Highlights - Wheeler, Hoskins help Phillies blank Dodgers, 2-0

Maybe not as bad as eating your kid’s halloween candy in July, but not a great decision, either. Spencer Howard was perfect through three innings, but couldn’t get past the fourth, and two of the Dodgers’ three hits were home runs. Plus Mike Estabrook’s strike zone was about as firm as jello, which doesn’t help. Howard struck out four against a single walk, and allowed two hits—the aforementioned bombs. Mookie Betts led off the fourth by drawing a walk, was replaced by Gavin Lux on a fielders’ choice before Will Smith homered to left with two outs. Howard struck out Matt Beaty to end the frame, but Chris Taylor led off the fifth with another homer and that was the end of it.