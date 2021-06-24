Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles Dodgers | Phillies vs. Dodgers Highlights - Wheeler, Hoskins help Phillies blank Dodgers, 2-0

 5 days ago

Wheeler, Hoskins help Phillies blank Dodgers, 2-0

Philadelphia Phillies
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Phillies 2, Dodgers 0: Shutout for 1st time since 2019

—— Clayton Kershaw got off to a bit of a rough start tonight, giving up a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins for an early 1-0 deficit. After giving up a double in the 2nd but keeping the box score clean, he gave up a one-out infield single (that should’ve been an out) and then a two-out double to J.T. Realmuto to make it 2-0. Kershaw also faced trouble in the 4th (double) and the 5th (two singles and a walk), but managed to work out of it both times.
Gamethread 6/14: Phillies at Dodgers

The Phillies fly across the country for the first time since 2019 today as they open their first West coast trip of 2021 by taking on the defending champion Dodgers in Los Angeles. A stiff test for the Phillies, the Dodgers are surprisingly not laying waste to the National League (yet) as they have had to weather the injury bug snapping their team in twain. The Phillies are riding a four game winning streak, vaulting them over .500 for the first time in nearly a month. It’ll be a good test tonight in LA.
Phillies Vs. Dodgers 06/14/21: Odds And MLB Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-26) and Philadelphia Phillies (32-31) are both chasing the first-place teams in their respective divisions heading into a key three-game series starting on Monday at Chavez Ravine. And as usual, the Dodgers opened as strong -185 home favorites on the baseball betting...
The Dodgers find a power stroke and try to rock the Phillies

The best pre-season home run batting team is catching up with the power game. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in the second match of the three-match series. It ended with just three hits the day after winning 3-1 with two home runs. Will Smith...
Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 6/15/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Game: Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers. Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (+165) Los Angeles (-217) Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-26, 2nd in NL West) play the Philadelphia Phillies (32-31, 2nd in NL East) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. The Phillies open this matchup at +165 while the Dodgers are coming in at -217. The total opens at 7.5. The starting pitchers will be Zach Eflin and Julio Urias.
Eflin, Phillies to take on Urias, Dodgers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-2, 3.56 ERA, .95 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Dodgers Tuesday. The Dodgers are 22-11 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a...
Dodgers’ three hits are enough in win over Phillies

The Dodgers recorded only three hits on the night. Luckily for them, that was more than enough. Will Smith and Chris Taylor each hit a home run, as LA took down the Phillies, 3-1. Through the first 3 2⁄3 innings, the Dodgers had failed to record a hit off Spencer...
MLB picks: Twins vs. Mariners, Phillies vs. Dodgers

We crunched the numbers and came up with Wednesday’s wisest available wagers on the diamond!. Leading off will be our look at a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners. Then we’ll discuss a late-night clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Minnesota Twins (26-41)...
Wheeler, bullpen lead Phillies past Dodgers

Rhys Hoskins homered, Phillies pitching dominated and the Phillies won the final game of this three game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Zack Wheeler, Jose Alvarado and Hector Neris combined to shut out the Dodgers, who have the fifth best OPS in baseball. This was a game the Phillies...
Dodgers 5, Phillies 3: Mookie leads Dodgers to Reopening Day win

—— Julio Urias has had a bit of an inconsistent run of late, having alternating good and mediocre starts over his last four outings, but looked to smooth things out tonight. After a scoreless 1st, he gave up a one-out no-doubt homer to Andrew McCutchen in the 2nd to give the Phillies an early 1-0 lead.
Mookie Betts' homer powers Dodgers past Phillies

Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning Tuesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on the first night Dodger Stadium played host to a capacity crowd in nearly two years. Los Angeles won for the seventh time in eight games...
Phillies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Final Time For Limited Capacity At Dodger Stadium

Coming off back-to-back series wins and having won five of their last six games, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to carry their momentum into a three-game clash with the Philadelphia Phillies. Monday's series opener is the last game played with a limited-capacity attendance at Dodger Stadium. The Phillies enter play with a 32-31 record, good enough to keep them in second place in the National League East standings.
Miscake - Dodgers 3, Phillies 1

Maybe not as bad as eating your kid’s halloween candy in July, but not a great decision, either. Spencer Howard was perfect through three innings, but couldn’t get past the fourth, and two of the Dodgers’ three hits were home runs. Plus Mike Estabrook’s strike zone was about as firm as jello, which doesn’t help. Howard struck out four against a single walk, and allowed two hits—the aforementioned bombs. Mookie Betts led off the fourth by drawing a walk, was replaced by Gavin Lux on a fielders’ choice before Will Smith homered to left with two outs. Howard struck out Matt Beaty to end the frame, but Chris Taylor led off the fifth with another homer and that was the end of it.
Behind Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers go for sweep of Phillies

A pair of workhorse pitchers will clash Wednesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of a three-game series. Also expected is another sold-out Dodger Stadium after 52,078 were in attendance Tuesday, the day California dropped most mask mandates and social-distancing requirements. It was the Dodgers' first packed house since the 2019 playoffs.
Phillies avoid sweep, shut out host Dodgers

Rhys Hoskins ended a long dry spell with a home run and Zack Wheeler pitched six scoreless innings as the Philadelphia Phillies avoided a three-game sweep with a 2-0 road victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Hoskins ended an 0-for-33 slump with a first-inning home run against...
Zack Wheeler twirls a gem as Phillies blank Dodgers, 2-0

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler tossed six shutout innings while allowing five hits and striking out six in a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. A Rhys Hoskins solo homer and J.T. Realmuto RBI double provided the lone runs of the game.
Nearly all the early money is on the Dodgers over the Phillies

In advance of tonight’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers have attracted 88% of the bets and 96% of the money thus far, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The Dodgers are -190 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. By the time first pitch comes around, one should not expect this drastic of a betting split between the two teams. However, the slight difference between the percentage of bets and money wagered thus far suggests some bigger wagers have come in on Los Angeles. That is likely because they have Julio Urias going tonight, who is in search of a Major League-leading 10th win tonight. He is opposed by Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.89 ERA), who is 0-4 in his last five starts and has not won since May 7. Last night’s 3-1 win by the Dodgers was their 13th in the last 16 home games against the Phillies.