Utah Jazz | Game Recap: Clippers 119, Jazz 111
Led by Paul Georges 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, the No. 4 seed Clippers defeated the No. 1 seed Jazz, 119-111, in Game 5. Marcus Morris Sr. added a Playoff career-high 25 points for the Clippers in the victory, while Bojan Bogdanovic tallied a Playoff career-high 32 points (nine 3pt FGM) for the Jazz in the losing effort. Additionally for the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell recorded 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, snapping his streak of six consecutive games with 30+ points. The C