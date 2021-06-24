Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Utah Jazz | Game Recap: Clippers 119, Jazz 111

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

Led by Paul Georges 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, the No. 4 seed Clippers defeated the No. 1 seed Jazz, 119-111, in Game 5. Marcus Morris Sr. added a Playoff career-high 25 points for the Clippers in the victory, while Bojan Bogdanovic tallied a Playoff career-high 32 points (nine 3pt FGM) for the Jazz in the losing effort. Additionally for the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell recorded 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, snapping his streak of six consecutive games with 30+ points.

Posted by
Deseret News

Live coverage: Utah Jazz, LA Clippers face off in big Game 4

The Utah Jazz and LA Clippers will square off Monday night in Los Angeles in a pivotal Game 4 of their second-round NBA playoff series. The Jazz lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, meaning that with a victory, they would move to within one game of winning the series. On the other hand, a Clippers victory would tie things up at two games apiece and the series would become a best-of-three affair.
SportsBook Review

Jazz vs. Clippers: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Preview and Pick

The Clippers got their much-needed Game 3 victory in an easy fashion on Saturday and now the bookmakers have them as -5 favorites against the Jazz in Game 4. Monday, June 14, 2021 – 10:00 PM EDT at Staples Center. Clippers Figuring Out Jazz Defense. We usually think of the...
twinspires.com

Jazz vs. Clippers: The best player prop bets for Game 4

A return to the Staples Center sparked some life in the Los Angeles Clippers, who beat up the top-seeded Utah Jazz, 132-106, in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. On Monday night, the fourth-seeded Clippers will remain at home and could even the series, 2-2, in a pivotal Game 4.
foxla.com

Clippers knot series with Game 4 win over Utah Jazz

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Clippers have once again found a way to claw back from a nightmare 0-2 start in a best-of-7 playoff series. This time, knotting the series at 2-2 after beating the Utah Jazz 118-104 in Game 4. Los Angeles' Kawhi Leonard finished Monday's win with...
Posted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For (Game Four): Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz were the victims of an unbelievable shooting performance by the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Although the Jazz played well, the Clippers were hitting every shot that they took during game three. The Jazz finished by shooting 43% from the field, while the Clippers shot an astounding 56% on the night.
thespun.com

Jazz Announce Mike Conley's Status For Game 4 Vs. Clippers

The Utah Jazz will once again be without All-Star point guard Mike Conley when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 tonight. The Jazz announced moments ago that Conley will be unavailable this evening as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue. Presumably Joe Ingles will once again start in his place.
chatsports.com

Jazz bomb first quarter, lose Game 4 to Clippers

If you exclude the first quarter of Game 4, the Utah Jazz actually scored more points than the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, NBA games are 48 minutes long, not 36, and the Clippers won 118-104 to even this Western Conference Semifinal series at 2-2. Utah hit the first shot for...
lockedonjazz.net

Jazz Game Rewind – Clippers dominate Jazz to tie series 2-2

The Clippers came out and just blitzed the Utah Jazz early in this one, and the Jazz were never able to rebound. Led by Kawhi Leonard (31 points) and Paul George (31 points), the Clips led by as many as 29 points in the 1st half, and rode that to a 118-104 victory.
kslsports.com

Mike Conley Will Miss Game Four Between Jazz And Clippers

LOS ANGELES, California – The Utah Jazz will be without Mike Conley for the fourth consecutive game when they face the Los Angeles Clippers in game four of their Western Conference Semifinal series. Conley has missed the last three games after reaggravating a prior hamstring injury in the Jazz's game...
kslsports.com

Jazz Face Necessary Adjustments Ahead Of Clippers Game Five

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz find themselves in near must-win territory as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Clippers in game five. After winning games one and two by narrow margins in Salt Lake City, the Jazz were blown out in games three and four in Los Angeles.
Mercury News

LA Clippers start fast in Game 4, even series with Jazz

LOS ANGELES — This time, the Clippers weren't messing around early. Kawhi Leonard really, really wasn't. With his team already up 22 points in the first half, Leonard blew past Royce O'Neale and swallowed up Derrick Favors and threw down a vicious, violent dunk on Utah's backup center that punctuated the Clippers' mood on Monday evening: Determined, aggressive, mean.
kmyu.tv

Kawhi sits out, Clippers' get victory over Utah Jazz anyway

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Kawhi Leonard's right knee is now a major concern for the Los Angeles Clippers but the team still defeated the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the teams series without him. The All-NBA forward sat out Los Angeles' 119-111 Game 5 victory over the Utah...