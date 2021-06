Are Adam Frazier and Tyler Anderson potential targets for the Cleveland Indians?. Fresh off a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, the Cleveland Indians travel to the Steel City to face the Pirates. Pittsburgh currently has the third-fewest wins in the MLB, and may be more focused on the Jack Leiter sweepstakes than winning — or doing anything smart on a baseball diamond — in 2021. So with the trade deadline around a month and a half away, the Tribe can utilize their weekend trip across the Pennsylvania border to scout two key Pirates players.