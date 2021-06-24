Houston Astros | Dusty Baker on win over Rangers

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.96) vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.13); Wednesday, RHP Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.68) vs. RHP Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.37). Astros (37-28) update: Houston, which has won 10 of its last 14 games, leads the majors in runs (358, 14 more than the Dodgers), hits (619, 52 more than the Blue Jays), batting average (.274, 10 points higher than Toronto), on-base percentage (.344, two points higher than the White Sox) and OPS (.789, eight points higher than the Jays). The Astros have also struck out a major league-low 468 times, 27 fewer than the Mets. … Michael Brantley has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going for 23 for 53 (.434) in that span with six doubles and 10 RBIs. In his five games since coming off the injured list, he has reached base in 15 of 23 plate appearances. … The Astros plan to piggyback Jake Odorizzi with McCullers in Tuesday’s game.