Atlanta Braves | Brian Snitker on the tough loss

Stroman (6-5) was charged with the loss against the Cubs on Thursday despite allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight across seven innings. Aside from serving up a two-run homer to Javier Baez in the first inning, Stroman turned in a brilliant performance against the Cubs, including a season-high tying eight punchouts. Unfortunately, he was strapped with a tough loss after receiving zero run support. The right-hander, who has been the most consistent pitcher for the Mets thus far, has now tossed between six and seven innings in his last eight starts, allowing three or fewer runs in seven of them. Stroman lines up to take the mound at home Tuesday against Atlanta.