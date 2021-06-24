Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Atlanta Braves | Brian Snitker on the tough loss

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAbi0_0aWt82wg00

Brian Snitker talks about the Braves making one too many mistakes against the Red Sox, not focusing on their own jobs and more

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Too Many#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Snitker: Abraham Almonte doing ‘unbelievable’ job for Braves

In a time of need, Abraham Almonte has unexpectedly there for the Braves. It’s no secret the Braves’ outfield situation is far from ideal. Opening-day center fielder Cristian Pache wasn’t ready to consistently face major-league pitching, so he’s back at Triple-A. Left fielder Marcell Ozuna is out of the picture after he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against his wife last month.
MLBtheScore

Braves' Snitker criticizes Acuna's 'stupid' baserunning mistake

Manager Brian Snitker couldn't hide his frustrations Wednesday after outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was thrown out trying to stretch an RBI double into a triple with one out in the ninth inning while the Atlanta Braves trailed by two runs. The Braves ended up losing to the Boston Red Sox...
MLBfangraphs.com

Atlanta Braves Pitching Prospect Spencer Strider Nerds Out on His Arsenal

——— David Laurila: Tell me about yourself as a pitcher. How do you get guys out?. Spencer Strider: “I believe in attacking the zone and putting the game in the hitters’ hands. Whether you’re throwing 50 [mph] and can’t throw a strike, or you’re throwing 101 and spotting up like Jacob deGrom, the hitters have to deal with whatever you give them. The statistics show that’s going to work in your favor the vast majority of the time.
MLBwlaq1410.com

ATLANTA BRAVES TO OPEN HOMESTAND WITH AN INTERLEAGUE MATCH AGAINST BOSTON RED SOX

The Atlanta Braves were off on Monday and will open a six game homestand tonight with the first of two interleague matches against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park. Tucker Davidson will serve as the starting pitcher for Atlanta, and Eduardo Rodriguez will head to the mound for Boston. First pitch is set for 7:20 pm. The game will be broadcast on WLAQ 1410 AM and 96.9 FM; air time is 6:05 pm from the Atlanta Braves Radio Network.
MLBaccesswdun.com

Baseball: Gainesville Braves fall to Atlanta Crackers, 14-5

GAINESVILLE — The Gainesville Braves did a lot of things right during their 14-5 loss to the Atlanta Crackers Monday night at Ivey Watson Field. But they also continued to do a lot of things wrong as well. The good: the Braves (0-4) are starting to hit, pounding out a...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Pipeline projects Bubba Chandler to Atlanta Braves in latest mock draft

MLB.com, Atlanta Braves, Major League Baseball, UC Santa Barbara Gauchos men's soccer, North Oconee High School. The MLB draft is now less than a month away, and here at Talking Chop we are extremely excited to have a few new names to add to the mix to talk about. We have a ton of upcoming coverage in this draft, and this time it’s another update of the mock draft from MLB Pipeline. In the last iteration of this list Pipeline mocked UC Santa Barbara starter Michael McGreevy to the Atlanta Braves at 24th overall. This time they’ve switched back to a previous projection with two way high school player Bubba Chandler slotting in at the 24 spot.
MLBTalking Chop

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Touki Toussaint returns

(24-12) Nashville Sounds 1, (19-18) Gwinnett Stripers 2. Gwinnett had a legit pitchers duel tonight highlighted by Bryse Wilson who through six innings of one run baseball while striking out nine hitters. On a night where Tucker Davidson went down, Bryse put together one of his best games of the season for Gwinnett. His only blemish of the game came in the fifth inning when he allowed a two-out double by Jake Hager, followed up by a single by Jamie Westbrook to score a run. He quickly struck out Keston Hiura next to end the inning. The trio of Dylan Lee, Yoan López, and Jesse Chavez each threw one inning of one hit baseball to close out the game for the Stripers.
MLBMLB

Inconsistency plagues Braves in loss

ATLANTA -- "Maddening," "frustrating" and "inconsistent" have been appropriate ways to describe this year’s Braves. But they managed to find yet another way to add to their woes during a 10-8 loss to the Red Sox at Truist Park on Tuesday night. Chris Martin surrendered a three-run homer to Alex...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Another Atlanta Braves injury: Tucker Davidson removed from game

It was starting to look like the Atlanta Braves might be able to get through the Summer with a consistent starting five in their rotation. That thought didn’t last long. After a brilliant three-start beginning to his 2021 major league campaign, Atlanta Braves starter Tucker Davidson struggled through his first inning tonight… and then things got much worse from there:
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Marcus Stroman: Takes tough loss

Stroman (6-5) was charged with the loss against the Cubs on Thursday despite allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight across seven innings. Aside from serving up a two-run homer to Javier Baez in the first inning, Stroman turned in a brilliant performance against the Cubs, including a season-high tying eight punchouts. Unfortunately, he was strapped with a tough loss after receiving zero run support. The right-hander, who has been the most consistent pitcher for the Mets thus far, has now tossed between six and seven innings in his last eight starts, allowing three or fewer runs in seven of them. Stroman lines up to take the mound at home Tuesday against Atlanta.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

5 takeaways from Braves’ loss to Red Sox

The Braves’ furious comeback Tuesday night was spoiled by Alex Verdugo’s three-run homer in the eighth. It resulted in a 10-8 loss to the Red Sox to open the Braves’ six-game homestand. Here are five takeaways from the game:. 1. Verdugo sank the Braves with one two-out swing. Chris Martin,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Austin Riley: the case for his All-Star ticket

He’s doesn’t yet rank with the elites at the position, but Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is having a year that should earn him All-Star considerations. There have been struggles for Austin Riley — no doubt. Early on, the question was really whether the Atlanta Braves should have looked for outside help for the hot corner.
MLBksal.com

Royals Tough Stretch Continues with Loss to Tigers

KANSAS CITY — With the Royals down a run and to their final out in Tuesday night’s game against the Tigers, Michael A. Taylor stepped to the plate in the ninth inning, knowing that if he could get on base, Adalberto Mondesi, activated off the injured list less than hour before the game started, was in the on-deck circle waiting for a chance to deliver.