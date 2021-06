PICTURED: Carnitas (top), al pastor and carne asada tacos served with savory rice and refried beans. Photo by N. Lackey Shaffer. There’s no lack of amazing Mexican food in Ventura County, and Oxnard in particular has some of the best. I wouldn’t dare wade into the debate over THE best in town — I’m no aficionado, and even if I was, there are just way too many good options. What I will say is that I really, really like the tacos at Tacos Mi Pueblo.