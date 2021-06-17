Mosquitoes in Illinois test positive for West Nile Virus

Health officials have declared that the first batch of mosquitoes has tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time in Lake County this year. They have issued a public warning to stay home and protect themselves. As per the report, a mosquito pool that is also known as a batch of mosquitoes has been tested last week in Lake Bluff and the batch of mosquitoes has been detected with West Nile virus. The officials from the Lake County Health Department have said that the batch of mosquitoes is the first confirmed sign of West Nile virus prevalence in Lake County this year. r. Mark Pfister, who is the managing director of the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center, has warned that as the summer season approaches, people’s time spent outdoors shoots up, therefore, it also increases their exposure to mosquitoes. Dr. Mark Pfister has urged people to stay indoors and fight the bite to protect themselves and their loved ones from mosquitoes that might contain the West Nile virus.