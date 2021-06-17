Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Mosquitoes in Illinois test positive for West Nile Virus

By Heart of Illinois ABC
hoiabc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSKOKIE, IL (HOI) - Some mosquitoes in Illinois have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. That announcement is coming from the Illinois Department of Public Health, but they say no human cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported so far this year. The virus can be transmitted...

hoiabc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Skokie, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile#Mosquitoes#The West Nile Virus#Culex#Idph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
EPA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthmystratfordnow.com

West Nile Virus surveillance begins in Huron Perth

Huron Perth Public Health has begun West Nile Virus surveillance with the warmer weather here. They are reminding you to protect yourself against the virus which is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Evidence shows that many people infected with WNV will have mild symptoms or...
Mccook, NEfoxnebraska.com

SWNPHD: Get your horses vaccinated against West Nile Virus

MCCOOK, Neb. - The Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) is reminding horse owners of the importance West Nile Virus vaccines have on horse health. The West Nile Virus can be transmitted to horses through mosquito bites. West Nile Virus cannot be transmitted from horse to other horses, birds or people.
Cass County, NDINFORUM

Summertime West Nile virus threat difficult to predict

FARGO — The return of summer means the return of mosquitoes and with them the potential spread of West Nile virus, a threat that first appeared in the state nearly two decades ago. West Nile became reportable in the state in 2002 and since then 24 people have died from...
Public Healthspanishnewstoday.com

First case of West Nile virus of the year confirmed in Seville

The virus, which can be caught from mosquito bites, caused 77 severe cases and seven fatalities in Andalusia in 2020. The Andalusian health department has reported the first case of West Nile virus so far this year in Seville. The patient, whose age and gender have not been disclosed, also...
Stillwater, OKokstate.edu

Horses need up-to-date West Nile virus vaccinations

Media Contact: Donald Stotts | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-4079 | donald.stotts@okstate.edu. Horses account for about 97% of reported non-human mammalian cases of West Nile virus encephalitis, according to the American Association of Equine Practitioners, underscoring the need for horse owners to employ sound animal-health-management strategies. West Nile virus can...
Yolo County, CADavis Enterprise

West Nile Virus activity found in Yolo County

ELK GOVE — The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District announced today that the first signs of West Nile virus activity have been detected in Yolo County as one mosquito sample collected from Knights Landing has tested positive for the disease. At the same time, West Nile virus activity continues...
Connecticut Statechatsports.com

Two Connecticut residents test positive for Powassan virus

Connecticut, Powassan, Fairfield County, New Haven, test, California Department of Public Health. Two Connecticut residents tested positive for the Powassan virus, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Tuesday afternoon. The residents, who the DPH said are between 50 to 79-years-old and reside in Fairfield and New Haven, were hospitalized...
York County, VAwydaily.com

Racoon Tests Positive for Rabies Virus in York County

YORK COUNTY — On Friday, June 11, the Peninsula Health District (PHD) announced that a racoon found in York County tested positive for the rabies virus. The racoon was found in Seven Hollys Drive and Link Road area of Dare in York County. The PHD advises that anyone who may...
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

West Nile monitoring begins, public urged to prevent spread of virus

SCOTTSBLUFF — Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) has once again begun West Nile virus (WNV) surveillance activities to monitor the presence of the virus in the Panhandle. PPHD in cooperation with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services conducts West Nile virus tracking through the months of May to...
Environmentboreal.org

Heat wave could cause more cases of West Nile virus this year

Despite the dry weather, the Twin Cities are seeing an increase in a certain type of mosquito. Image:. By Mary McGuire of KMSP-TV FOX 9 News - June 20, 2021. If you’ve been outside anytime in the last month, you know it’s been dry and hot, but Minnesota’s steamy weather is having an impact on the mosquito population, and not in a good way.
Illinois Statetribuneledgernews.com

Illinois health officials remind people about danger of West Nile

With summer in full swing, health officials are urging people to remain vigilant about another persistent and endemic health threat: West Nile virus. While not of the immediate urgency that has come with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health said that people should exercise the three "R's" — reduce, repel and report — in order to prevent the spread of West Nile.
Public Healthmarket.us

Health Officials Inform First Batch Of Mosquitoes Is Diagnosed With West Nile Virus In Lake County

Health officials have declared that the first batch of mosquitoes has tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time in Lake County this year. They have issued a public warning to stay home and protect themselves. As per the report, a mosquito pool that is also known as a batch of mosquitoes has been tested last week in Lake Bluff and the batch of mosquitoes has been detected with West Nile virus. The officials from the Lake County Health Department have said that the batch of mosquitoes is the first confirmed sign of West Nile virus prevalence in Lake County this year. r. Mark Pfister, who is the managing director of the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center, has warned that as the summer season approaches, people’s time spent outdoors shoots up, therefore, it also increases their exposure to mosquitoes. Dr. Mark Pfister has urged people to stay indoors and fight the bite to protect themselves and their loved ones from mosquitoes that might contain the West Nile virus.
HealthPosted by
Newport Buzz

Mosquito Monitoring, Testing Begins Across Rhode Island; First Batch Tested is Negative for West Nile and EEE

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced the first batch of mosquitoes trapped and tested this season for West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are negative. Beginning in June each year and as part of disease monitoring efforts in the state, DEM regularly traps mosquitoes for testing by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH). Test results are issued weekly – with special advisories as needed. The first trapping, conducted between June 2 and June 14, included 56 traps and 136 mosquito pools.
Scottsbluff, NENews Channel Nebraska

Panhandle Public Health District surveys West Nile Virus

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Mosquito season is underway as those irritating insects are out and about. Panhandle Public District Health (PPHD) said they are in the process of surveilling West Nile Virus in the Panhandle. Residents may see light traps which will collect mosquitoes for testing. PPHD urges the use...
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Dead Crow | South Pasadena

Monday, June 7, marked the first positive testing of West Nile Virus (WNV) present in Los Angeles County. According to the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District (SGVMVCD), the organism in question, was a dead crow collected in South Pasadena. The finding of a positive dead bird underscores that WNV is possibly circulating in the area.
Los Angeles County, CAcityhallscoop.com

Mosquito control officials confirm first West Nile virus activity in Los Angeles County for 2021

The first indication of West Nile virus circulating in Los Angeles County in 2021 was detected in a dead crow collected in South Pasadena, the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District (SGVMVCD) announced Monday, June 7, 2021. West Nile virus (WNV) is spread to people through mosquito bites. Birds can become sick from WNV, but do not spread the virus directly to people. Mosquitoes in Southern California are generally more active from May to October. Mosquito control is a responsibility shared by all residents, businesses and property owners. For more information, or to report neglected swimming pools of stagnant water, visit www.SGVMosquito.org or call 626-814-9466.
Kansas StateWIBW

All of Kansas at ‘moderate risk’ for West Nile Virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday updated its West Nile Risk Level and Surveillance Results to show the entirety of the state at a moderate risk for the mosquito-borne illness. With the moderate risk, the KDH recommends wearing mosquito replant, wearing long sleeves...