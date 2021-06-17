Cancel
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L First Drive Review: Respect Earned

MotorTrend Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Respect the Grand and earn the seven slots." That was the task given to the team developing the fifth-generation (codename: WL) Grand Cherokee lineup, which includes this three-row 2021 Grand Cherokee L and its two-row sibling arriving for 2022. The directive is Jeep-speak for "keep it comfy and classy but ensure it'll go everywhere its ZJ, WJ, and WK predecessors could." We just spent a day driving four variants of the L, cruising interstate highways, thrashing twisty roads, towing 7,200 pounds, and scaling boulder trails. It's report card time.

