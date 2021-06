PHOENIX — Steven Souza Jr. returned to the scene of the crime Friday night, the spot where he thought his baseball career might have been stolen from him. A slugging outfielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks in March 2019, Souza slipped on home plate during an exhibition game at Chase Field and tore up his knee so extensively that he missed the entire 2019 season and thought he might be done playing baseball after washing out with the Chicago Cubs last season and the Houston Astros this spring.