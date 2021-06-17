Cheat Sheet: Inside Carrefour’s ‘competitive’ retail media pitch to advertisers
Supermarkets are definitely in the ad sales game judging by Carrefour’s latest announcements. The France-based supermarket chain’s director of data, e-commerce and digital transformation Elodie Perthuisot believes retailers will grow to have more influence over media dollars. If Carrefour’s new deals are anything to go by then it’s well on its way. Google, Criteo and LiveRamp were announced earlier this week (June. 14) as companies that will turbocharge the U.K.-based global supermarket chain’s transformation into an ads business.digiday.com