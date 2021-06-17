Cheat Sheet: Inside Carrefour’s ‘competitive’ retail media pitch to advertisers

Amazon is the top U.S. e-commerce retailer, but Walmart edges it out in one product category and one part of its value proposition. According to a new quarterly study of 1,000 U.S. consumers from online selling platform JungleScout, while respondents still favor shopping on Amazon for most products, Walmart edges out Amazon in the grocery category. Over half (51%) of Walmart.com shoppers purchased groceries there in recent months, compared to 23% of Amazon.com shoppers who did so. Fifty percent of consumers shop on Walmart.com because they like the site's prices and are familiar with its products.