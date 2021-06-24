San Francisco Giants | D-backs vs. Giants Highlights - Posey, homers power Giants past D-backs, 13-7

(CBS San Francisco) — With 162 games in MLB’s six-month regular season, there are always plenty of milestones along the path to the playoffs. The San Francisco Giants just reached an important one. They became the first 50-win team in a season that some believed would find them below the Arizona Diamondbacks in the standings. Instead they’re leading the National Leagues West, the best division in baseball. The Boston Red Sox have a slim lead themselves in the American League East. They can thank, in part, another sweep of the New York Yankees for their tenuous perch. And MLB has its own milestone of sorts. The Seattle Mariners Hector Santiago became the first pitcher suspended since the League tightened up enforcement against foreign substances used to enhance spin. He probably won’t be the last.