San Francisco Giants | D-backs vs. Giants Highlights - Posey, homers power Giants past D-backs, 13-7

What we learned as Brandons lead Giants to win vs. D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a disappointing road trip and a very quiet weekend at Nationals Park, the Giants were happy to be back home on Monday night. They were probably just as thrilled to be seeing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the other dugout.
They stood in the dugout in stunned disbelief, perhaps not able to process what had happened or maybe not ready to accept it. The Arizona Diamondbacks had lost again, no surprise there, but it was so much more than that. It was a blown lead as large as any in...
It looked like the Arizona Diamondbacks had broken out their slump after coming out with a bang in the first inning of Tuesday’s matchup against San Francisco Giants. But the team ultimately fell to the Giants 9-8, extending their consecutive road losing streak to 21. The D-backs got out to...
The Arizona Diamondbacks tied the major league record for consecutive road defeats with their 22nd straight Wednesday night, falling victim to a barrage of home runs in a 13-7 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco Giants. A third straight setback in the matchup of National League West rivals...
After a disappointing road trip and a very quiet weekend at Nationals Park, the Giants were happy to be back home on Monday night. They were probably just as thrilled to be seeing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the other dugout. The Diamondbacks came to San Francisco riding a 19-game losing...
The San Francisco Giants did not list Buster Posey in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Posey will catch a breather Sunday while Curt Casali fills in behind home plate and bats eighth. Our models project Posey for 268 more plate appearances in 2021, with 10 home...
The San Francisco Giants have been baseball's best team in 2021, and look to pad their lead in the NL West with an interleague win over the Los Angeles Angels. At 46-26, the Giants have outpaced the defending World Series champion L.A. Dodgers and open a two-game set with an Angels side that's struggled with consistency.
José Quintana will go into the Angels bullpen after returning from a shoulder injury. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Angels pitcher José Quintana was activated from the injured list on Monday after missing three weeks with shoulder inflammation. That doesn't mean, however, he's going back into the starting rotation.
LINE: Giants -120, Athletics +104; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Johnny Cueto. Cueto threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Oakland. The Giants are 25-10 on their home turf. San...
SAN FRANCISCO -- Johnny Cueto took the mound in his absolute element - a big, loud crowd back filling the ballpark seats again at last for a local rivalry game. 'œWhen I looked around I felt really good,' Cueto said. 'œSeeing the fans supporting us makes me happy.'. And that...
Saturday’s MLB schedule is highlighted by the Bay Bridge Series between the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants, which takes on extra meaning this year because both teams are among the best in baseball. The Giants won the series opener Friday night 2-0 and are favored to win again on Saturday with a -125 moneyline. Meanwhile, the Oakland moneyline is set at +105.
Catcher Curt Casali hit a home run and batterymate Johnny Cueto outdueled Sean Manaea as the San Francisco Giants opened a three-game home series against the Bay Area rival Oakland Athletics with a 2-0 victory Friday night. Brandon Crawford reached a team-leading 50 RBIs with a run-scoring single, and Jake...
Oakland Athletics (46-33, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-26, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (5-7, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Giants: Sammy Long (1-0, 4.20 ERA, .87 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -137, Athletics +119; over/under is 8...
Hosts San Francisco Giants, especially Oakland Athletics, hope to bring more attacks to the full-capacity baseball return in the Bay Area when clubs meet on Saturday night. Since the reopening of California earlier this week, the first game in the Bay Area has been dominated by pitching in front of 36,928 fans on Friday night.
LINE: Dodgers -189, Giants +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw threw eight innings, giving up one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Chicago. The Dodgers are 20-11 against NL West teams. Los...
The San Francisco Giants listed Mauricio Dubon as their starting shortstop for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Dubon will play shortstop and bat eighth, while Brandon Crawford takes the afternoon off. Dubon has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8 fantasy points against the A's.
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is starting in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will handle shortstop responsibilities after Mauricio Dubon was benched against the Dodgers. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Brandon Crawford, our models project Crawford to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the salary...
(CBS San Francisco) — With 162 games in MLB’s six-month regular season, there are always plenty of milestones along the path to the playoffs. The San Francisco Giants just reached an important one. They became the first 50-win team in a season that some believed would find them below the Arizona Diamondbacks in the standings. Instead they’re leading the National Leagues West, the best division in baseball. The Boston Red Sox have a slim lead themselves in the American League East. They can thank, in part, another sweep of the New York Yankees for their tenuous perch. And MLB has its own milestone of sorts. The Seattle Mariners Hector Santiago became the first pitcher suspended since the League tightened up enforcement against foreign substances used to enhance spin. He probably won’t be the last.
You know the vibes. It’s Beat LA season. Who: San Francisco Giants (50-27) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-31) Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV) I call this the “Beat LA” lineup. 1B — LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — .270/.350/.494 — 134 OPS+. RF — Mike Yastrzemski (L)...