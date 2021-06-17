Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Selection Process Begins for Supreme Court Succession

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The selection process is underway to fill a vacancy on the New Mexico Supreme Court with the departure of Barbara Vigil at the end of June. A bipartisan nominating commission is scheduled on Thursday to interview candidates for the high court post. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has final say on which nominee to appoint.

www.usnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#Election#Workers Compensation#Appeals Court#Santa Fe#Ap#Democratic#Santa Fe#District Court#Republican Party#Senate#Vigil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courts740thefan.com

Supreme Court orders study of electronic coverage of court cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Judicial Branch is looking at the possibility of expanding audio and video coverage of criminal proceedings in the state. The high-profile trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin was the first-ever Minnesota trial to be broadcast live. The Minnesota Supreme Court says audio and video coverage of court proceedings has been a critical component of public access during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Supreme Court reshapes Congress’ power to allow lawsuits

WASHINGTON — A Supreme Court decision Friday about a class-action lawsuit against credit reporting agency TransUnion limits Congress’ power to determine who can file a federal lawsuit — by shifting more of that decision to the judicial branch. The case centers on the Fair Credit Reporting Act of 1970, which...
Congress & Courtsgrowingproduce.com

Agriculture Groups Hail Supreme Court Decision Limiting Union Access

Keep up to date on the fruit growing industry. Subscribe for free to American/Western Fruit Grower today!. Western Growers, the California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA), and AmericanHort were among the agricultural organizations lauding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this week in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid. The Court held that under California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Act (ALRA), access by union organizers to come onto the private property of farmers and landowners to promote the union violates the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Radio Iowa

Biofuels supporters disappointed by court ruling on RFS exemptions

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a lower court ruling that now leaves open an option for refineries to apply for blending exemptions for renewable fuels. The executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Monte Shaw, says the ruling is disappointing. “A really backwards reading of agency discretion, saying that because it might be read this way they have to read it this way….in all the work we’ve done, I’ve never had a court take that approach,” Shaw says.
Baton Rouge, LAReason.com

Fifth Circuit Certifies Questions in Doe v. Mckesson to Louisiana Supreme Court

This case arose out of a protest alleged to have been organized and led by defendant DeRay Mckesson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in response to the police shooting of Alton Sterling. According to the complaint, the defendant directed the protest to a public highway in front of a police station. The police began making arrests and attempting to clear the highway.
Congress & Courtsamericansforprosperity.org

Supreme Court protects private property rights against uncompensated trespasses in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid

This article was coauthored by Michael Pepson. The Fifth Amendment Takings Clause appears straightforward—protecting individuals against unconstrained governmental deprivation of private property. Under the Fifth Amendment, any taking of private property must be for “public use” and “just compensation” must be paid for any property taken. But that facial simplicity...
Weld County, COcoloradopolitics.com

Weld County asks Supreme Court to review ADA appeal

Weld County has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision it narrowly lost last year on appeal, which allowed a former employee to sue the jurisdiction for failing to accommodate her disability. Following a rare hearing involving all judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th...
Public Safetywyomingpublicmedia.org

Derek Chauvin Gives A Brief, Cryptic Statement During The Sentencing Hearing

Derek Chauvin, wearing a gray suit and tie, spoke briefly in court Friday ahead of his sentencing for George Floyd's murder last year. Chauvin said he could not give a full formal statement due to some "additional legal matters at hand," possibly a reference to pending federal criminal charges he is also facing in Floyd's death.
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Arkansas Supreme Court

The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov. PROCEEDINGS OF June 24, 2021. JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB. CV-20-714....
Advocacywashingtonnewsday.com

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”. After his Friday meeting with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was beaten and injured by insurgents during the January 6 Capitol riots, stated, “I need a drink.”
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
California Stateatchisonglobenow.com

Supreme Court hands union loss in California trespass case

(The Center Square) -The Supreme Court has ruled that a California regulation allowing union organizers to trespass on private property to recruit agricultural workers violated private property rights. In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid released Wednesday, California agriculture businesses Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Company challenged a state law...
California Statelexblog.com

SCOTUS Rules Against Unions On California Farm Access

The United States Supreme Court (“Supreme Court”) has dealt a blow to organized labor, striking down as unconstitutional a California law that permitted union organizers access to agricultural company land to speak with workers. Two California growers, Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Company, filed suit in federal district court,...
Worldkeralakaumudi.com

Supreme Court refuses to cancel Plus One exams, says complainants could approach HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the petition seeking cancellation of the Plus One examination scheduled to be held on September 6 by the Directorate of Higher Secondary for students studying in the state syllabus in Kerala. — A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari dismissed the petition, saying it would only deal with the case of the current Class 12 students and that the complainants could approach the High Court.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Congress & Courtsiccwbo.org

ICC submits amicus curiae brief to US Supreme Court

The ICC International Court of Arbitration has submitted an amicus curiae brief to provide guidance to the Supreme Court of the United States regarding a decision it will take that may lead to policy and practical implications on the conduct of international arbitrations worldwide. On 22 March 2021, the Supreme...