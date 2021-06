New Speedo swimsuit has ‘Shark Pores and skin’ boosters that will help you swim quicker. So long as you do not thoughts trying such as you’re off to a Marvel-themed fancy gown social gathering, this may very well be the way forward for swimming. Speedo has revealed a futuristic new swimsuit, which is full of tech designed that will help you glide by way of the water like a scorching knife by way of butter. Dubbed Fastskin 4.0, this intelligent clothes features a built-in AI Reside Coach who will let you understand how properly you’re performing and provide recommendation on the strategy of your breaststroke or entrance crawl.