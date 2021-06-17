Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Capital Gains Tax Challenges ‘Speculative,’ Says Washington AG

bloombergtax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Washington State trial court judge is set to decide in July whether to dismiss two lawsuits challenging a new capital gains tax. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson asked the court to dismiss the challenges because the plaintiffs don’t know if they’ll owe any tax when it takes effect in 2022. The individual plaintiffs allege the tax violates a constitutional requirement that taxes be uniform and is illegally allocated to the resident’s location, not the location of the activity generating the taxable gain.

news.bloombergtax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax#Lawsuits#Washington Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.