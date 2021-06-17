Capital Gains Tax Challenges ‘Speculative,’ Says Washington AG

A Washington State trial court judge is set to decide in July whether to dismiss two lawsuits challenging a new capital gains tax. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson asked the court to dismiss the challenges because the plaintiffs don’t know if they’ll owe any tax when it takes effect in 2022. The individual plaintiffs allege the tax violates a constitutional requirement that taxes be uniform and is illegally allocated to the resident’s location, not the location of the activity generating the taxable gain.