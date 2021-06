PHILADELPHIA -- 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid was understandably upset after the Sixers were eliminated from postseason contention by the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 on Sunday night. Embiid, who played through the entirety of the series with a torn meniscus in his knee, left it all out on the floor for Philadelphia, but ultimately it wasn't enough in a 103-96 loss. Now, the Sixers will enter the offseason after losing in the second round for the third time in four seasons.