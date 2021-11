The New York City Chapter of CoreNet Global recently hosted “A Conversation with Larry Silverstein,” an intimate event in which the chairman of Silverstein Properties shared his insights on current events and the impacts they have on the real estate industry both in New York and nationally. Held at Silverstein Properties’ 3 World Trade Center, the presentation was moderated by Silverstein COO Dino Fusco.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO