At least eight people were killed and dozens injured when a crowd “began to compress toward the front of the stage” at the AstroWorld Festival in Houston, Texas. There were an estimated 50,000 people in the crowd to see headliner Travis Scott, who also organized the festival to raise funds for his youth charity. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Weekend TODAY.Nov. 6, 2021.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO