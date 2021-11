As part of its Operation 25K expansion, multifamily investor, manager and developer MC Companies has purchased its third Texas multifamily community this year – The Sage at 1825 and Sage Cottages, two adjacent properties totaling 455 units in the rapidly growing Pflugerville suburb of northeast Austin. MC Companies will deploy a renovation strategy at The Sage and rebrand the properties as The Place at 1825.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO