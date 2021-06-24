Utah Jazz | Reggie Jackson (21 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

The Phoenix Suns look good so far, having swept the Nuggets behind excellent play of All-Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker, in spite of MVP Nikola Jokic’s best efforts (and unfortunate 4th game 3rd quarter ejection). Thus, the longer this Jazz-Clippers series goes, the harder that series is going to be against Suns. And boy, did game three feel like the Los Angeles Clippers threw the gauntlet down. The thing is, the Jazz have not played with certified Clippers-killer Mike Conley at all so far. His absence has really been felt with Rudy not being able to get the ball where he’s most effective offensively, and Reggie Jackson tearing up the Jazz’s defense to the tune of 63% from three on 19 attempts. It’s clear Donovan is not 100%, and unfortunately Mike will be out again for game four...