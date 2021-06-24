Utah Jazz | Donovan Mitchell (21 points) Highlights vs. LA Clippers

With the Utah Jazz’s NBA title dreams ending, here are three players who won’t be back next season. The Utah Jazz ended the 2020-21 season with the best record in the NBA, thus clinching the top-seed in the Western Conference. This team felt as though they were destined to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998 to hoist their first-ever Larry O’Brien trophy. That never came to fruition, as they were eliminated in the second round by the LA Clippers.